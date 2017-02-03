Gigi Hadid Fronts Reebok’s Classic Spring 2017 Campaign

Reebok has just dropped one of its most iconic ad campaigns ever, which, of course, sees It-girl Gigi Hadid as its ultimate protagonist. For the Reebok Classic spring 2017 campaign, Reebok also tapped photographer of the moment Monica May, infusing the overall campaign with an inspirational empowering allure.

The partnership between Gigi Hadid and Reebok was announced by the sportswear label back in October 2016, with this specific Reebok Club C Classic spring 2017 campaign being the first result of this agreement. Dubbed “Diamond”, Reebok’s spring campaign took both Monica May and Gigi Hadid to the Art Factory, which is a suggestive 19th-century industrial building in Paterson, New Jersey.

The campaign’s pictures see Reebok’s iconic Pack Club C sneakers, the location’s imposing settings and Gigi Hadid’s captivating personality as the sole protagonists, with the latter being enhanced by different jocose poses. Available in white, black, oatmeal and silver, Reebok’s signature sneakers complete Hadid’s pantless looks, also emphasizing the different cosy sweatshirts the model dons for the campaign.

Since Reebok is currently going through a sort of revival that truly celebrates the label’s glorious past, its director of the Women’s Classics department Michelle Palmer took the time to explain why they tapped Gigi as Reebok’s brand ambassador for 2017, as well as why they decided to focus on this specific pair of shoes.

“An international icon, Gigi is the perfect validator of the Club C and Classics. We love working with Gigi because she doesn’t hide who she is — she’s bold and confident — she doesn’t do what’s expected, she has character and personality,” Palmer explained in an official press note.

“Since its debut in 1985, the Club C has left its mark as an iconic performance tennis court shoe, and a timeless classic in casual streetwear. The shoe’s smart yet understated design made it a club favorite both on the court and on the streets. Fast forward to today and the Club C has emerged as a modern-day streetwear icon, all while staying true to its original design 30-plus years later. In 2017 we will celebrate this silhouette with continual drops throughout the year, kicked off this week by Reebok partners Kendrick Lamar and Gigi Hadid.”

While this Reebok Classic spring 2017 campaign just debuted on the brand’s social media channels, all of the different Reebok Club C shoes Gigi Hadid is showcasing in the campaign will hit the stores, as well as online on Reebok.com starting from February 2017 (no official, specific date has been revealed yet).

Photos courtesy of Reebok