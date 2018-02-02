Gigi Hadid Sports the Freestyle Hi in Reebok’s “Always Classic” Campaign

Gigi Hadid doesn’t seem to slow down. The gorgeous supermodel had an amazing start of the year. After releasing the lookbook for her fourth collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Hadid surprised us with another big campaign. She is the star of Reebok’s “Always Classic” Spring 2018 campaign in which she models the brand’s latest Freestyle Hi sneaker. Shot by Russel James, Gigi also promotes pieces from the brand’s newest collection.



“From the runway to the gym, Gigi continually pushes her limits to be the best version of herself, breaking boundaries and proving that nothing is impossible. Her fearless attitude is the perfect embodiment of the Freestyle Hi; from being the first fitness shoe for women in the ’80s to being a style icon today, the sneaker has transcended from fitness to fashion, encouraging generations of women to express themselves without limitations.”- states the official Reebok Classic statement.

The gorgeous 22-year-old flaunts her rock hard abs in a fun sporty ensemble by Reebok Classics. Gigi is wearing a pair of chic blue sweatpants and a cropped white sweatshirt with fun patterns. As a highlight in all of the shots, you’ll see the upgraded Freestyle Hi sneakers in Sandstone/White. This design is one of the most popular Reebok Classic creations of all time. It was first introduced in the ’80s, and since then fans got to enjoy many different upgrades and variations. What once was the ideal gym shoe, today evolved into every celebrity’s favorite everyday sneaker.

The new silhouette is available online at reebok.com. You’ll find it in two colors: Sandstone/White and Pale Pink / White / Cool Shadow. Aside from these two, there are many other fun colors to choose from, including metallics and pastels. The price range varies between $70 and $100.

As a part of the campaign, Reebok Classic also tapped other trending names including hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, model Sharina Gutierrez, singer Teyana Taylor, rapper Lil Yachty, K-pop star Somi, singer Ariana Grande, street artists Felipe Pantone and SANY. According to the brand, all of these individuals are great professionals in their fields, who constantly tend to push boundaries. The features stars were chosen because of their limitless inspiration and talents.

Reebok Classic’s Franchise Four collective will involve four separate campaigns for the Classic Leather, Freestyle Hi, Club C and Workout Plus styles. As a part of Reebok’s long-term occupation for women’s empowerment, the “Always Classic” campaign will once again show strong and powerful lady figures that are inspiring in many ways.

Photo Credit: James Russel