Gigi-Hadid-Stars-in-Missoni-Fall-2018-Campaign

You might be melting due to the high temperatures, but big fashion houses are already setting trends for the upcoming fall season. So far we’ve seen innovative Fall 2018 fashion campaigns from Fendi, Versace, Moschino and more. The latest brand to release its Fall 2018 ad material is Missoni. Fall is such a fun season for Missoni as the weather allows innovative layered looks where the brand’s heritage colorful aesthetic shines in full force. The fashion house always opts for high-profile models for its campaigns and the Fall/Winter 2018 one is not an exception. The ultra-popular Gigi Hadid stars in the brand’s latest campaign.



In the shots, the supermodel is rocking multicolored retro pieces from head to toes. Missoni‘s psychedelic prints are front and center in the Fall/ Winter 2018 campaign. It’s impressive how the heritage brand managed to include the hottest trend in its signature aesthetic. There is an array of mesh fabrics as a follow up of the celebrity obsession with sheer pieces. Gigi Hadid is wearing a sheer maxi dress in one of the shots which shows that Missoni’s multicolored prints look surprisingly good on sheer fabrics. It might not be the most revealing look ever, but if you want to test drive this celebrity trend in a more subtle way, Missoni is giving you some options.

The rest of the looks that make an appearance in the Fall/Winter 2018 campaign carry a strong ’70s vibe. There is a pair of psychedelic-inspired wide leg pants that will instantly bring you back to this colorful decade. Worn in combination with a contrasting knit sweater, the look will win the hearts of all the ’70s obsessives out there.

Missoni used a blue sky backdrop for the photos. The ad material is lensed by Harley Weir while Angela Missoni appears as the creative director of the campaign. Gigi Hadid wears her honey blonde mane super straight while sporting fresh face. The simple hairstyle and the minimal makeup are leaving all the attention to the electric pieces.

The brand also released a video where you can get a closer look at some of the pieces. In the video, Gigi Hadid appears in an array of looks together with male model Yassine Rahal.

“Frames of silhouetted figures, graphic poses, and soaring identities that are iconic, unique and inimitable,” reads the Instagram caption of the video.

Keep your eyes on Missoni if you want to infuse your wardrobe with bold and colorful ’70s-inspired pieces this fall.

Photo Credit: Harley Weir/Missoni