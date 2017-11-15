Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weizman Introduce The Gigi Mule

Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman are taking their partnership to another level. The supermodel created a mule collection for the famous shoe brand. Their new holiday collection includes two different styles of the Gigi Mule. For Fall/Winter 2017 Hadid and Weitzman introduced the “EYELOVE” line designed by the model.

The super-chic pointed mules are the first official project for Giovanni Morelli, the new creative director of Weitzman. Giovanni worked closely with the supermodel and advised her throughout the process. As mentioned before they came up with two mule designs. The first style “EYELOVE” comes in two colors. It is a very minimalistic velvet design that you can get in either navy or beige. The right shoe of each pair features a mysterious “evil eye” symbol. “EYELOVEMORE” is the second design that is done in a muted gray shade and features the same symbols placed on both shoes.

Hadid has a special connection with the “evil eye” and that is the reason why she decided to involve it in her second collection. The video director Cameron Duddy filmed a short movie that promotes the mule line. In the “The Season for Loving” video, Gigi shows off her fierce walk while wearing the mules.

Walk a mile in @gigihadid’s shoes. Two days until the #GigiHadid for #StuartWeitzman reveal. #EYELOVE A post shared by Stuart Weitzman (@stuartweitzman) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:28am PST

“I’ve really been into slides lately and wanted a pair that can take me into fall…no more cold toes! The evil eye is a powerful symbol meant to protect those who wear it from negative energies. It’s emotionally comforting and beautiful and captivating to look at. The bright colors are fun and remind me why we designed these shoes – they represent our commitment to build three additional schools with Pencils of Promise. Look Good, Do Good.”-said Hadid.

Last year in October the supermodel debuted her first design for Stuart Weitzman. The Gigi Boot was a mixture of elegant and sporty vibes. Just like the previous collection, this one carries a charitable cause. The shoe brand teamed up with Pencils of Promise to build three more schools in Guatemala, Laos, and Ghana in the following period.

Gigi is taking over the fashion and beauty industries by storm. Aside from her successful collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger and Weitzman, the It model recently debuted her makeup line. After being an ambassador for Maybelline for a while, Hadid launched a makeup kit.

The Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman collection is making an official debut today. It will be sold exclusively at Weitzman’s stores and online on the brand’s official website. Lane Crawford and Moda Operandi are the other two retail stores where you can find the limited-edition styles. The “EYELOVE” style will be sold for $498, while the “EYELOVEMORE” will cost $598.

Photo Credit: Stuart Weitzman