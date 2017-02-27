Giorgio Armani Focuses on the Variety for His Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection

Couturier Giorgio Armani, who showcased his Emporio Armani fall 2017 rtw collection earlier last week at Milan Fashion Week, unveiled his Giorgio Armani fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection too, just a few hours ago, focusing on “variety as a form of contemporary consistency.”

Like colleague Donatella Versace, Italian designer Giorgio Armani opted for an overwhelming plethora of different styles for the next colder months, treating us to an 81-piece collection that is all about variety, indeed.

Italian icon Giorgio Armani began his runway show unveiling what could be probably regarded as the collection’s more low-key, yet always terrifically elegant and tailored proposals, which consisted of Twenties and Thirstiest-inspired outfits made of structured, often cropped jackets, roomy trousers and long, A-line skirts, all dipped in rather neutral colors, at times revamped by bolder accessories, such as red dangling earrings and red lace-up shoes.

The collection’s first part also quickly introduced us to one of the line-up’s absolute must-have accessories – the bowler hat, which we bet will be on everyone’s Instagram feed in the next six months.

The Giorgio Armani fall/winter 2017-18 collection’s second part, on the other hand, took the standard Giorgio Armani elegance and translated it to its bolder counterpart, which consisted of similar mannish/Roaring Twenties-inspired styles, yet filtered through a more jocose lens, which in return harmoniously played with color-blocking patterns and contrasting fabrics.

Here Giorgio Armani gave his highly welcomed point of view on the velvet trend, refining everything from the double-breasted jackets to the pencil trousers with one of the industry’s most loved/hated materials. This part also introduced us to some of Milan Fashion Week’s most covetable coat proposals ever, which is no small feat indeed, considering the imposing amount of jackets, anoraks and coats that have been showcased at this fashion week so far.

As for the show’s grand finale, instead of solely focusing on standard evening proposals, designer Giorgio Armani had fun mix-and-matching mannish-inspired styles with more conventionally feminine ones, alternating long, red carpet-ready frocks with elegant tuxedos and juvenile hybrids of suit jackets and embroidered bombers.

Last but not least, Armani’s care for the detailing and accessories is definitely worth mentioning, too. Bowler hats aside, Giorgio Armani’s take on the winter season was extremely eclectic and multi-faceted, with basically any handbag size and shoe style having been covered and ready to be used during the next fall/winter seasons. Like the clothing line, here Armani made sure anyone could find something suitable and ready to be worn, ultimately reaching even the kind of target audience he doesn’t usually intrigue.

Photos courtesy of Vogue