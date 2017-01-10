Armani Turns Up Bright Colors for Giorgio Armani Pre-Fall 2017 Collection

Giorgio Armani surprised us twice this week with two of his most colorful collections, namely his Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani pre-fall 2017 line-ups. While the former one was all about revisited old sketches, the latest Giorgio Armani pre-fall 2017 collection embraces haute couture-inspired looks and reminiscences from his travels to South America, the patterns of which significantly highlight the whole collection’s unexpectedness even more.

When thinking about Giorgio Armani’s garments, the first things that come to mind are the Italian designer’s signature suits as well as passion for dark-toned hues, such as black and gray. For the pre-fall season, for both his primary and sister lines, Giorgio Armani decided, however, it was about time to experiment with multi-colored patterns and bolder hues. The results granted fiery reds and light blues as the Emporio Armani pre-fall 2017 collection’s ultimate protagonists, while for his Giorgio Armani pre-fall 2017 line-up, confirmed jocose red and green as the collection’s absolute must-haves.

While red might actually not be that surprising, Armani’s fascination for green definitely is, especially due to the fact that he basically (maybe purposely?) chose Pantone’s Greenery as the predestined tone of green for his designs.

The many South America-inspired patterns are also one of this collection’s most appealing attributes, whether we are referring to the prints or fabric, which in this case appears to be a raw, utterly warm type of wool.

When it comes to the figures, lines and silhouettes, the Giorgio Armani pre-fall 2017 collection is nonetheless equally intriguing. Like the latest Emporio Armani collection, this one also revisits the Piacenza-born designer’s standard suits and gowns in a more modern, urban-ready way, with Eighties-inspired puffed-up shoulders and cropped cuts dominating the scene.

Although being inevitably Eighties-influenced, this collection features appealing Nineties-inspired motifs too, as seen for example in the many oversized coats and comfy skinny pants. The latter also remind us of Giorgio Armani’s previous takes on the athleisure trend, especially when paired with either mannish shirts or suit jackets, which always leave us with a sense of sophisticated coziness that we can’t get enough of.

The designer, of course, also has us covered in terms of evening looks. Whether one fancies more glamorously rock ensembles or is more into conceptually chic styles, the Giorgio Armani pre-fall 2017 line-up delivers all the essential items one needs to put together an appropriate elegant outfit.

Although most of the staples are either unapologetically chic or proudly street wear-inspired, designer Giorgio Armani made sure we could easily mix and match them with one another, leaving it up to us to opt for a more conventionally urban-chic outfit or a more day-to-day look. Separates such as relaxed sweaters could, in fact, easily go hand in hand with most of the collection’s evening frocks, making us inevitably thrilled to finally explore Giorgio Armani’s upcoming designs for the next fall/winter 2017-18 collections.

Photos courtesy of Vogue