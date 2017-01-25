Giorgio Armani’s Prive Couture Spring 2017 Collection Is Rife With Orange-Drenched Designs

Giorgio Armani showed his Privé spring 2017 couture show to an audience including names like Nicole Kidman and Isabelle Huppert, both of whom would absolutely rock any of the ensembles that walked. The two Academy Award nominees sat beside Roberta Armani, Giorgio’s niece.

The best part about watching couture week fashion shows is looking through with certain celebrities in mind, knowing that they’re watching the same shows and trying to select and snag up their ideal red carpet garments. With the award season just around the corner, the Oscars being on February 26, there are so many upcoming events for celebrities to wear these clothes to, and the Giorgio Armani Prive Couture spring 2017 collection was chock full of great choices for women like Kidman and Huppert.

Armani kept many of his garments on the simple side, using color, namely orange, and print rather than extravagant shapes in many instances to give the wow factor. Now, orange isn’t an easy color to work with. It’s glaring in its vibrancy, it doesn’t work with every skin tone, and it’s just overall a difficult color to make look expensive or luxurious. But that didn’t stop the iconic designer from pulling it off.

A stunning one-shouldered gown was one of the last pieces to walk the runway, and its bright orange color with a cut-and-sewn detail across the bust was the key defining characteristic. This was only one of many orange colors that were exceptionally eye-catching, but was still one of the most striking pieces just in its simplicity.

Other orange pieces included a seamless loose jumpsuit with a page-boy sleeved jacket overlay. Being crafted in all-orange didn’t allow for a break to give the mind time to process the garment, but it really did make an impact on the runway, as it would at any event.

Another orange shirt was ruffled to the max, with oversized tulle ruffles covering the bodice and one arm, created over a simple long-sleeved orange top. There’s a lot of stiff volume, so Armani pairing it with a sleek, smooth pant in a pale pea green was a smart contrasting choice.

Orange wasn’t the only trick up Armani’s sleeve, though. He sent down a series of black dresses midway through the show in order to provide options for those not looking to walk the red carpet in a show-stopping shade. Many of the black ensembles were reminiscent of the ‘30s and the idea of old Hollywood, which is a go-to style for the red carpet season.

A one-shouldered jumpsuit had an ease to it, with a short sleeve on one side and no definition to the bust line. It was characterized by the fabric lines, which jazzed it enough to be suited for any event.

On the other hand, a voluminous-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline would make for an interesting red carpet statement without the bright orange. With the tulle-ruffled sleeves coming to a peak at a neckline tie, the deep V doesn’t carry any connotations of obscenity, which might make it a smart choice for the wearer.

Armani also showed a series of outright smart options to begin the Giorgio Armani Prive Couture spring 2017 collection. Jacket and pant combos were stunning in unique prints, the first of which looked like flowers took over a barcode, while others were abstract and slightly psychedelic.

Overall, Armani created a versatile collection that will keep all of our favorite celebrities covered for the 2017 awards season.

