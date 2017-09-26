Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2018 Collection at MFW

Giorgio Armani surprised with an elegant, feminine Spring 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week. For the following season, the Italian designer introduced a softer and youthful side of his work.

And while everyone is focusing on what Millennials love to wear, Giorgio stayed faithful to what he does best. Prada and Burberry might be shifting towards athleisure, but that wasn’t the case with Armani. Elegance and perfected glamour stayed a part of the designer’s latest presentation. The only thing that felt different was the lack of power suits. This time he created a collection of classy but fierce designs. So, the absence of power sits was barely noticeable.

Colors were beautiful and vivid. Armani forgot about the dark and dull shades and brought a lot of freshness with the real hues of spring. The most elegant color in fashion, black, wasn’t left out of the line. The pieces were spiced up with sequins, pom poms, and floral prints. The entire collection was bright and electric.

The event took a bold start with floral designs. The floral print was seen in coats, sheer tops, dresses, and blazers. There were also a lot of graphic elements, that looked very much like pop art inspired by iconic artists such as Joan Miro and Gustav Klimt.

Armani’s signature tailoring was a part of the designs but done on looser, more relaxed silhouettes. Confident suits took a small portion of the Spring 2018 collection. The pants were shiny and silver, while blazers were check and oversized.

The Spring 2018 collection has a dynamic nature. The shoes, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup carried a playful vibe. The models’ hair was styled in a daring pixie cut. Opposite of the feminine collection, the hairstyles carried a masculine vibe. Giorgio’s goal was to present positive collection and designs that are meant for all women.

“I don’t see the point in showing sad women on the runway. Just because it’s a sad moment, there’s no reason to do this.”- Armani said.

It felt refreshing to watch Giorgio Armani’s spring offerings. Although what he does best is suits, the relaxed, feminine version of Armani is also stunning. We wouldn’t mind more such collections with eye-popping prints and impressive designs.

Photo: Kim Weston Arnold / Indigital.tv