Gisele Bündchen Stuns Makeup-Free on The Cover of Vogue Italia

Gisele Bündchen lost her leading position on the list of highest-paid models in 2017, for the first time in years. The model passed the throne to Kendall Jenner, but she doesn’t seem to have hard feelings about the situation. The now-retired supermodel and the second highest paid person in the industry looks absolutely stunning on the latest cover of Vogue Italia without a single drop of makeup.



To be honest, seeing Gisele Bündchen without makeup isn’t a new thing. The model likes to keep things natural on her Instagram account. Even for glamorous events, she often opts for minimal makeup. After all these years, you’d think the world of beauty and fashion is getting more real, but believe it or not, this is the first Vogue Italia cover to feature a model with a bare face. The 37-year old Brazilian stunner made history this Thursday with her make-up free shoot for the iconic magazine. This was also the first time for the magazine to have a star who styled the looks by herself without a stylist. Considering Bündchen’s long career in fashion, this most certainly wasn’t an issue for her.

In the intimate photo shoot, she shows her raw self in cozy loungewear and slippers alongside her husband Tom Brady and their two kids. In her successful career, Gisele’s endless legs or toned abs have always been the centerpiece of almost every campaign and cover, but now fans got to see the intimate side of her life. For Vogue Italia, the model gives a glimpse into her home life as well as her kitchen, bedroom, and yard. The photoshoot happened at the couple’s family home in Chestnut Hill in Boston.

In the photos, you can also see Gisele and her husband Tom Brady playing with their two kids Benjamin and Vivian around the house. The family is captured doing a series of activities together like horse riding and planting a tree in their garden. Photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, who was behind the camera, stated that he took unique measures to ‘preserve the intimacy’ of the happy family. He opted to shoot on film and pass on the artificial lighting.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had welcomed cameras in their family home earlier this month for the quarterback’s new documentary Tom vs Time. Anyway, this was the was the first time for the famous model to open up about her private home life.

Photo Credit: Jamie Hawkesworth/ Vogue Italia