Gisele Bündchen to Release a Memoir

Finally, something each one of us ladies will want to read! One of the most successful supermodels of our time, Gisele Bündchen is going to release a memoir. The Brazilian beauty sure has a lot to teach. Starting from her ultra-successful modeling career, to her super-healthy lifestyle, we want to know everything! In a celebrity fashion, Bündchen used Instagram to announce her book. Titled “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” will offer a close insight of Gisele’s career, everyday life, her marriage, and family. In the post, she included a number of throwback pictures.



“I´m excited to announce the publication of my book, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life”. Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!”- the supermodel shared on her Insta profile.

You can expect a full memoir that describes every detail of her modeling career, from the very beginning. The long-legged Brazilian will open up about all the struggles she encountered on the way to the top, and how she managed to stay there for so long. Gisele was the highest-paid model in the world for 15 years in a row. Kendall Jenner is the one who dethroned her for the year of 2017. Bündchen has walked every single high-end runway show you can imagine, starred in a number of luxury brands’ campaigns and covered over 2,000 elite fashion and beauty magazines.

Gisele and her husband Tom Brady, are all about eating healthy. And when we say healthy, we mean an extremely natural, plant-based diet. The memoir will also include details about her nine-year marriage with the New England Patriots quarterback. The couple shares two children, so we might also get an insight of their family life and love relationship. When it comes to diet and cooking, fans are hoping that the supermodel will share recipes that keep her in such an amazing shape. They also expect the book to include beauty and fashion tips from the queen of runways.

Gisele’s “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” will be released on October 2. You can pre-order the book on amazon.com for $27.

Photo Credit: @gisele/Instagram