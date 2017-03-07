Givenchy Presented Riccardo Tisci’s Best Hits All In Red for Fall 2017

Ingenuity abounds in the Givenchy camp in the wake of Riccardo Tisci’s exit. The Givenchy fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed Paris Fashion Week the best of a collection done in a vibrant incredible shade of red.

This collection was created and shown during the space between the exit of creative director Riccardo Tisci and the announcement and installment of the successor to the role. Tisci has been designing for Givenchy since 2005 and made a big name for himself even under the fashion house with his inventive and beautiful designs. So what does Givenchy do?

The studio team compiled these 27 looks and created with the past decade of designs by Tisci a great interim capsule collection that not only works, but also is incredibly compelling and seems very suitable for the circumstance. This ‘greatest designs’ collection is well rounded, considering that everything from the top to bottom is addressed, clothes, bags, shoes and jewelry included.

The pieces range from daywear to eveningwear, party options and touches of interesting details. A favorite is the red (of course) tailored wide-legged pants with the sheer lace shirt beneath the inventively tailored long trench coat with a matching red leather handbag. The neck detail indicated that the ensemble was from 2016. From the fall/winter 2012 collection the ultra chic tailored coat is a stunning option as well, incredible looking, here paired with red leather gloves, pants and a set of red boots.

The Givenchy fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection showed off 27 incredible looks from the past years of Riccardo Tisci’s influence as the creative director for Givenchy. The looks are amazing obviously, as Givenchy really did continue to flourish amazingly once Riccardo Tisci hit his stride. Most of the creative directors in fashion are lucky to see five years let alone the stretch of Tisci’s reign. All in all, Givenchy is better for having him and the thought process behind this idea was brilliant.

Every look has a date shown somewhere so it can be identified, every look worked amazingly in this unexpected shade of red. There will be no lack of appreciation for Givenchy after this and the collection is certainly enough to tide us all over until the new creative director is announced and settled in.

The studio team really does deserve a round of applause for the amount of quick-witted cleverness they employed in the space they had to fill. The team is solid, smart and creative and a great asset to Givenchy as they have proved.

It will be interesting to see how the appreciation for this all-red collection will be perceived and utilized in the upcoming season. The incredible outerwear and accessories were the versatile options in a bold color that many of us have always wanted.

Photos courtesy of Vogue