Givenchy Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Capitalizes On The Hygge Concept

The pre-fall 2017 season keeps on treating us to exciting trends and must-haves that we cannot wait to put hands on thanks to Riccardo Tisci as well, whose Givenchy pre-fall 2017 collection is one of the coolest (and chilliest) around.

Tisci’s take on the pre-fall 2017 season is, in fact, a quietly street-style inspired one, as he managed to mix his notorious street wear references with a sense of softness and balance that we yet had to see. To better inject such harmonious quietness into each one of his staples, he immersed himself into the Nordic lifestyle, drawing inspiration both from its architectures and life philosophy.

Like many of us throughout the past 12 months, Riccardo Tisci also felt completely overwhelmed with a sense of completeness after embracing the concept of hygge, namely one of the many reasons behind Denmark’s heart-warming citizens’ happiness.

Hygge, which by author Meik Wiking has been described as “everything from the art of creating intimacy to cosiness of the soul to taking pleasure from the presence of soothing things”, got translated by Tisci into fashion through a post-modern kind of collection, the staples of which will make you feel cozy and in peace with the world (Wiking’s best-selling book about hygge, “The Little Book of Hygge – The Danish Way to Live Well” has been published by Penguin).

To further recall the Danish way of living, Italian designer Tisci headed to Copenhagen to shoot the campaign, using both VEGA’s concert hall and Hotel Astoria’s structures as the setting for his Givenchy pre-fall 2017 collection’s lookbook. Devised by Danish modern architect Vilhelm Lauritzen, VEGA’s structure helps each of the staples highlight its post-modernistic allure, while Hotel Astoria refines the lookbook with a more suburban-chic allure.

As for the common silhouettes, lines and cuts, Tisci’s hygge-approved collection comes filled with flared figures, relaxed lines and cropped cuts, the dynamicity of which exudes not only comfort but also a flowy synergy that infuses the streets with a jocose flirty effect.

With flared figures being the collection’s conceptual focus (especially when it comes to pants and sleeves), what we get is Riccardo Tisci’s old hand at constantly toying with proportions, the outcomes of which have something suitable for those who love more conventionally street wear-inspired attire options, too.

Among the fluffy coats, bell-bottom pants and lingerie-inspired tops, the Givenchy pre-fall 2017 collection also includes edgy sweatshirts, overalls and tracksuit pants, which exude Givenchy’s standard elegance anyways.

Last but not least, one of this collection’s most appealing things comes from Tisci’s flamboyant choice of colors, which includes everything from bright yellows to pastel colors (long live bubblegum pink!) and even dark-toned greens, browns and black that all in all balance the entire line-up with something for everyday (and every taste).

Photos courtesy of Vogue