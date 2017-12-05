Givenchy Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Clare Waight Keller has worked hard to win the hearts of the loyal Givenchy fans. Only months away we could barely imagine Givenchy without Riccardo Tisci, but now we all have our hopes high for the first female creative director of Givenchy. The opulence served by Waight Keller marked her debut for Givenchy in early October during Paris Fashion Week. The show took place at the vast Palais de Justice with many A-list faces in the front rows.

For pre-fall 2018 Clare Waight Keller took things in another direction. Instead of an imposing venue, the designer chose a private home in Kent, located in the south of London to present the latest offerings for Givenchy. Waight Keller wanted to present the pieces in a domestic atmosphere that feels warm and personal. Personal also to Clare Waight Keller.

“There’s something about a domestic environment that feels relevant to me right now; it feels connected to the way we actually live and where we see ourselves,” the designer told Vogue.

Her debut for Givenchy in Paris was all about confident cuts and silhouettes. But for Pre-Fall 2018 Clare introduced relaxed maxi dresses, pleated skirts, cozy sweaters and warm outwear. The collection is a mix of modern and vintage styles that blend seamlessly together.

The most important thing: there is something for everybody. Waight Keller goes beyond fashion – she knows business as well. The graphic sweaters, for example, are something that will win the young fashion crowd. The belted maxi dresses and pleated skirts that radiate the style of the past decades will find their way to the wardrobes of the ladies who nurture vintage style. The pleated skirts are paired with oversized sweaters, a combo that never goes out of style. Plus every generation of women loves it. Givenchy also offered confident suits with delicate prints for busy people as well as elegant gowns for every cocktail party on the schedule. So, the Pre-Fall 2018 collection is here to make Givenchy your one-stop shopping destination.

The collection carried an energetic vibe thanks to the color-blocking elements and vibrant prints. The pre-fall pieces are designed to make a statement with nothing but little effort. Clare Waight Keller announced that the check print will stay on the fashion radar in 2018. There were several check pieces in the collection that will keep this trend alive next year. Clare Waight Keller took Givenchy in a promising direction. We are already looking forward to seeing the Givenchy’s runway show during the Fall fashion month.

Photo Credit: Givenchy