Givenchy RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

In one of the most anticipated debuts of this season, Claire Waight Keller showed a different side of her vision for Givenchy. The Palais de Justice was filled with influencers and photographers, waiting for the begging of the event. And when everyone expected a first show, filled with new trends and moments to talk about, Claire did the opposite. There were little black dresses, big shoulders, a little bit of leather and several prints.

Claire was the creative director of Chloé for five years before she decided to make a new move in her career this May. She became the new creative director of Givenchy. Waight Keller spent most of her summer going through the archives of Hubert de Givenchy. She wanted her debut to represent the roots of the fashion house as well as implement her signature style.

Waight Keller mostly based her designs on three colors: white, black and navy. Everyone has the perception that Givenchy wasn’t a big fan of vivid colors and prints. That is where Claire steps in, and includes vibrant prints, to show the playful side of his work in the past. There were zebra print and stripes. She based the collection on two epic designs from Givenchy’s past: a clover from 1961 and animal prints from 1981. Red, blue and white were used to add life to the collection.

“In a super chic way, there was the tiger, the zebra, the leopard. It’s not a territory that’s that known but you look through the archive and there’s tons of it. You think about the little black dress, but I talked to him about color because I wanted to be quite graphic with what I was doing here. Things you wouldn’t think of when you think of him. But there is a playfulness in what he did.”- Claire said.

There weren’t any traces of Chloé’s bohemian style. It was all serious and perfectly tailored, with only a few playful frills on dresses. Claire included pleated segments in the monochrome skirts and dresses. She honored the father of the little black dress by introducing several different styles of the iconic design.

She named the collection “Transformation Seduction”, because of her initial efforts to transform the French fashion house. The sheer dresses, intricate lace, and pleated details were in favor of the seduction part of the collection.

Lily Collings, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Pedro Almodovar, Rooney Mara followed the amazing show from the first row. All of them cheered for the first lady in charge of Givenchy and her beautiful debut collection. We can’t wait to see what else Claire has up her sleeve for the upcoming seasons.

Photo: Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv