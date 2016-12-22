Givenchy Spring 2017 Ad campaign Embraces Serenity

Givenchy has just unveiled its spring 2017 ad campaign, and it is one of the most versatile and eclectic fashion campaigns for the season so far!

Shot by Givenchy’s regulars Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the Givenchy spring 2017 ad campaign breaks the boundaries of fashion and society thanks to a dichotomist lens that, with its contrasting patterns, aims at exuding nothing but vibes of “freedom and serenity”.

The campaign consists of juxtapositions of different styles and motifs combined all together in side-by-side pictures, the references of which got here embodied by Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci’s ultimate muses Irina Shayk, Vittoria Ceretti, Faretta Radic and Lea T.

Casual vibes got thus juxtaposed with more elegant, soigné styles, with younger models being instead counterposed to affirmed A-list supermodels. Such a contrasting motif aims at reminding us that Givenchy’s fashions are for everyone indeed, from people in their twenties to those who are in their mid Fifties or Sixties (and beyond), from those who live for fashion to those who have just approached its vibrant and playful patterns.

“I want to make clear that we are welcoming different kinds of women, different kinds of men in our world,” Riccardo Tisci explained in an exclusive interview to WWD. “We can dress a woman that’s more mature, more classic and a woman who is more street, more daring, stronger and more sensual — girls that like to play with fashion.”

While shooting the Givenchy spring/summer 2017 ad campaign, photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott only had one thing on their mind: enhancing both Givenchy’s elegance and the models’ inside-out beauty. In trying to keep the pictures as natural as possible, Tisci, along with art director Giovanni Bianco and the photographers agreed to keep the post-editing and retouching to a minimum.

“The pictures look very serene, very real, and I’m not the only one to want something more serene and natural in this moment,” he continued. “It was very much about beauty — real, classic beauty.”

Of course, with the Givenchy spring/summer 2017 collection being all about “mandala, the strength of nature and the strength of spirituality,” the campaign embraces a kind of similar naturalistic spirituality, too, with the southern Californian deserted landscape popping out in all its majesty (the desert was a big protagonist in Cavalli’s latest spring 2017 ad campaign as well).

Aside from the actual pictures, which are breaking in Vogue US’ February 2017 issue, Givenchy unveiled some suggestive behind-the-scene snaps as well, which will keep us in good company up until the making-of video of the campaign is released in January 2017!

Photos courtesy of Givenchy