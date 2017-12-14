Fashion

Grey Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Jason Wu is an insanely busy fashion designer. Constantly on the go, the designer understands the need for practical pieces that you can easily pack and take everywhere with you. He designed the Grey Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2018 collection with his travel needs in mind. Grey Jason Wu is Jason Wu’s sister label launched to serve a bigger audience. The label offers lower price tags compared to Jason Wu, but the same exceptional quality.

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection orange midi dress

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection stripe suit

The latest collection in an ode to nomadic women. These ladies need comfortable clothing pieces. And of course low-maintenance ones. That’s why Jason Wu played with men’s cuts tweaking them to fit his feminine aesthetic. For Pre-Fall 2018 he introduced an array of wide-leg trousers, some of them combined with matching blazer. These pieces are a peak of comfort and fashion – something that’s essential to busy ladies who travel a lot.

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral top and nude trousers

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral midi dress

Jason Wu is never bold or crazy about details. But that doesn’t mean that his designs aren’t adventurous. He likes to play with cuts and silhouettes instead. In the Pre-Fall 2018 lineup for Grey Jason Wu, there are trench coats with separation in the middle that makes them look like a short jacket. Furthermore, there are dresses with draped details or unexpected addition of another fabric that add dimension to the pieces. It’s all about being interesting to the eye while keeping things toned-down and classy.

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection brown trench coat and floral dress

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection nude trench coat and stripe wide leg trousers

Forget about logomania and excessive details. The Grey Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2018 collection consists of sophisticated pieces that any woman can find a way to incorporate into her style. Jason Wu wants you to dress with ease. Classy pieces in neutral shades with an occasional pop of color and print are all over the Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Vintage florals and subtle stripes were the patterns of choice this time. Classy, elegant and never passé, these prints added just enough life to the collection. Jason Wu also introduced knitwear pieces that looked very luxury.

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection knitted sweater and floral skirt

Jason Wu has knows how to dress all kinds of women. Among his customers, you’ll find businesswomen, celebrities, and even the former first lady Michele Obama who wore his designs for important events. He is one of the few designers that can connect with different women regardless their professional and personal backgrounds. Being beyond the latest trends pays off in Jason Wu’s case. At the end of the day, every woman wants to keep timeless pieces in her wardrobe.

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection beige outfit

Grey Jason Wu Pre Fall 2018 Collection beige outfit

Photo Credit: Grey Jason Wu

