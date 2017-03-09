6 Spring 2017 Denim Trends to Get From the GRLFRND x Forward Collaboration

Denim is one of the upcoming spring 2017’s biggest trends, as seen both on the spring 2017 runways, and down the streets of Paris during this latest Paris Fashion Week. Knowing that many would have started their hunt for the perfect denim staples, GRLFRND and Forward teamed up, joining forces to release one of the hottest denim-infused collaborations of the past few seasons.

Since the cool pieces were literally countless, we selected the best 6 denim trends for spring 2017 from this latest collaboration of GRLFRND and Forward, hoping anyone could easily find her favorite pair of jeans, jacket or skirt among them! All of the pieces are available at fwrd.com.

1. GRLFRND x Forward x Grunge

It seems like everybody is inheriting that specific pair of grunge-inspired high-rise jeans from someone else, whether it is a big sister or an aunt. If you are one of those people who are not inhering anything, like me, this pair of shredded jeans will work anyways. It will look cool with anything you may already own, from a slip body to a boxy crop-top and, if you also have a pair of fishnet stockings, well, it is time to use them.

2. It Is “Denim Jacket” Season!

Finding the perfect denim jacket is a hard job, but someone needs to do it. GRLFRND and Forward’s collaboration is here to help and guide us, thanks to this gorgeous cropped boyfriend trucker jacket in denim that, besides being practical, features gorgeous girl power-inspired embroidery stitching throughout!

3. ‘90s-Inspired Denim

If mom jeans are not for you, but you hopelessly and deeply love Nineties-inspired items in any case, this pair of high-rise skinny jeans will be perfect for you, as they feature GRLFRND standard high-quality fabric, along with an edgy design that one cannot help but fall in love with.

4. GRLFRND’s Girlfriend

Miniskirts are one of the spring 2017’s hottest trends, and we couldn’t be happier! The GRLFRND x Forward collaboration just treated us to its own version of the denim skirt with this girl power-approved high-rise, A-frame skirt covered with youthful embroideries throughout!

5. Spring Is for Mom Jeans

Since we can’t have enough of high-rise jeans, we selected this pair of high-rise mom jeans as some of our absolute favorites, as they combine coziness with style, jocosity and, of course, empowered notes! This pair is basically meant to be combined with a pair of fishnet stockings underneath, too.

6. Forward to the Sixties

Whether you cannot choose between a good Nineties- or Sixties-inspired pair of jeans, this pair of high-rise super skinny jeans will work easily with a Nirvana-emblazoned t-shirt, or a cute Bardot-collar shirt, as its figure combines the Nineties’ grunge aesthetics with the Sixties’ rock-and-roll vibes all together, creating something unique indeed.

