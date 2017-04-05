Gucci’s Cruise 2018 Show to Be Held In Florence

Gucci is updating its cruise runway show schedule, with its upcoming Gucci cruise 2018 show scheduled to be held in Florence, at the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace, on May 29th.

“Staging the next cruise collection show in the heart of Florence has special meaning, particularly as Alessandro is constantly inspired by the city’s renaissance masterpieces,” Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri stated in an official press release.

After relocating its runway show’s headquarters for the ready-to-wear and haute couture seasons in Via Mecenate, Milan, in a beautifully modern new building, Gucci has decided to unveil its upcoming cruise 2018 show in Florence, officially becoming part of a cultural project called “Primavera di Boboli” with the historical Uffizi Gallery and the city of Florence itself. Aside from showcasing its collection at the Uffizi, the Italian fashion house will, in fact, donate a grand total of 2 million Euros to the Uffizi to restore the enchanting Boboli Gardens over the span of three years.

“We are truly grateful to Gucci for having chosen the Palatina Gallery at the Pitti Palace with its very rare treasures of European painting as a backdrop for its exceptional creativity,” Eike Schmidt, Director of the Uffizi Gallery, revealed in an official statement. “We are equally grateful for the commitment to Florence that Gucci has shown with its participation in the Primavera di Boboli project, which literally will give new life to the gardens and make them once again Italy’s answer to Versailles.”

Alessandro Michele, who clearly shares a fascination with gardens as seen in both Gucci’s floral-inspired fashion, and at its respective extra-sensorial runway shows and ad campaigns, will surely have fun transposing this passion from his mind to the stage once again, treating those lucky ones who will attend the show to a “true sensory experience that goes beyond the visual.”

Alessandro Michele, Gucci and its cruise 2018 collection will have a journey through fashion and the “marvels of Renaissance Florence,” as the city is regarded as “an unquestionable point of reference for Gucci and (creative director) Alessandro Michele,” as Bizzarri explained. “Boboli is the Italian Versailles and we want to make the gardens even more important.”

With Gucci’s cruise 2017 collection shown at London’s Westminster Abbey and this upcoming one about to be unveiled in Florence, we cannot wait to see where globetrotter Alessandro Michele will head his next Gucci cruise 2019 runway show. As for now, some of the most renowned fashion houses have headed to Cuba and Rio de Janeiro (Chanel and Louis Vuitton accordingly), so we expect equally imposing things from Gucci, too!

