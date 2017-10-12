Gucci Goes Fur-Free in 2018

The millennial’s favorite brand Gucci has banned the use of fur. The decision applies to the Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. Gucci sells many fur items, so this is a huge step forward. The fur products are worth between $12-$14 million on annual basis. Among the most popular Gucci products that feature fur are the fur-lined loafers and their coats. Anyway, the brand has decided to replace all the real fur products with faux fur alternatives and new innovative fabrics.

Gucci has used fur a lot in the past. So the decision to ban it from their collections caught the world by surprise. Anyway, the animal rights activists warmly welcomed this decision. Gucci has been working with the Humane Society and LAV (an Italian-based animal welfare group) to join the fur-free alliance. Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri made the announcement during the 2017 Kering Talk at the London College of Fashion.

The brand banned the fur because according to Bizzarri “It’s a little bit outdated. Creativity can jump in many different directions instead of using furs”. And millennials will love the fur-free Gucci. The young generations are much more ethically minded and aware. Gucci’s CEO was worried that youngsters wouldn’t consider the fashion house as a potential place to invest their talent because of the usage of fur. So this was another reason why Gucci is going fur-free.

The creative director Alessandro Michele also supports the decision. Even his most recent collection included fur, so this was a bit surprising. The designer explained that this decision is something that their customers were highly anticipating. So, he agrees that Gucci needed the fur-free concept.

Luckily, many luxury brands went fur-free lately. One of the first brands that became fur-free was Calvin Klein back in 1993. A conversation between Mr. Calvin Klein and activist of PETA (the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) convinced the designer to stop using fur in his collections. Ralph Lauren made the same decision in 2006. Tommy Hilfiger followed their example and became fur-free in 2007. One of the most pleasant surprises was the online luxury retailer Net-a-porter. The luxury fashion giant removed all the fur products from its website earlier this year. For years Stella McCartney focuses on sustainable ways of production without harming the environment or animals. The use of fur in fashion is still present, but at least there is a slow progress in the last decade.