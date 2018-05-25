Gucci Is Headed to Paris for Spring 2019

Paris Fashion Week is by far one of the most-visited fashion events of the year. So it is more than expected for the City of Lights to host numerous trending luxury brands. This fall, Gucci decided to do a very unexpected move. The beloved Italian brand will show their Spring 2019 collection in the capital of France.



Gucci might be strongly connected to the Italian history, but ever since Alessandro Michele arrived, he completely transformed the course of the label. The move from Milan to Paris is a part of Michele’s three-step homage to France. Gucci is owned by the French luxury group Kering.

“Gucci is a global brand with deep-seated, robust Italian roots, and a visionary French shareholder, Kering. When Alessandro [Michele] shared with me his wish to present the new collection in Paris, to pursue his France-inspired theme, I realized it was the best way to continue our creative tribute to France. We decided to show on Monday 24th September, the changeover day between the Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, so as not to upset the presentation calendar. We will then return to Milan from February 2019.”- said Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri.

The luxury label will present their Spring 2019 collection on September 24. This is a one-time only thing since the brand plans on returning back to Milan in February 2019. The decision caught many people off-guard, especially because Gucci used to be a regular at Milan Fashion Week. According to Bizzarri, the date is a “transition day between Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks to avoid impacting schedules”. The label will still host an event in the Italian fashion capital on September 19 at their Gucci Hub.

We are now going through the season of Resort 2019 collections. For these lines, brands tend to get creative and choose fascinating locations all over the world. The Florence-based label is expected to present their Resort 2019 line on Tuesday, May 30. The event will happen in the small city in the southern part of France called Arles. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with an amazing history and fabulous sites to offer.

Dior will show their cruise collection today in Chantilly, France, 40km north from Paris. Louis Vuitton decided to go with Saint-Paul-de-Vence as their location for this year. The event will happen on Monday, May 28. In 2017, Nicolas Ghesquière opted for a whimsical setting in Kyoto, Japan. Maria Grazia Chiuri took the Dior addicts on a trip to Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve in Calabasas, California.