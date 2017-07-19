Gucci is Launching a Travel App “Gucci Places”

Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci is expanding the luxury fashion house in every possible field. The latest news is that the brand is launching a special app called Gucci Places. Michelle is a history lover, so this is something that he did with great pleasure. Just a few days ago Gucci announced their home décor line, with 32 super stylish pieces to place at your home. But Alessandro Michele obviously has more surprises up his sleeve.

The app will show you places that are tied to the brand and have served as an inspiration for the collections. It will honor Gucci’s history and users will be able to check in at the places thanks to the geological service. The tool will allow you to take a peek at a lot of locations from all around the world. The places will be released one at a time, and once you visit a certain setting you will be able to log in and check in there. Gucci Places will award you with badges and give you a very detailed description of how and why that place was an inspiration for the fashion house. Every user will get a notification once they are near the Gucci place.

The first featured location will be the Chatsworth House. This amazing estate is located in Derbyshire, England and it was a home to many Gucci events. The fabulous house was the place where the 2017 Cruise campaign happened, and currently is the home of the “House Style” exhibition of the brand. The most fashionable house in England offers a lot of iconic designs and many other objects.

The brand also released an exclusive collection with products that are associated with traveling. The collection includes several additions to the Gucci Courrier Accessories such as travel bags, travel accessories and a phone case. All of them are decorated with two new patches. One of them illustrates Gucci Places, and the other one includes the Chatsworth Ducal Coronate and Snake Logo. The collection will be sold at the Gucci Sloan Street boutique in London and the Chatsworth House store.

The app will probably include 29 different places, some of them popular, widely known and connected to the luxury brand. Others will be a huge surprise for everyone. Gucci Places will be available for download this Fall, and it’s going to be a free app. In the meantime, Alessandro Michele will continue to expand Gucci’s empire.

Photo Courtesy: Gucci