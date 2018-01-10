Fashion

Gucci Opens Gucci Garden

Alessandro Michele is once again taking Gucci to new heights. The Italian fashion house opened the experimental retail concept Gucci Garden this Tuesday. The designer revamped the brand’s museum first opened in 2011 by his predecessor Frida Giannini. Gucci Garden channels Alessandro Michele’s love for history in many ways. Dating back to 1337, Gucci Garden is located close to Uffizi Gallery on Piazza della Signoria in Florence. The location has an emotional meaning for Michele as well as for the brand.

Alessandro Michele never goes unnoticed. The same applies to his new museum-like boutique, that has a vibrant pink eye artwork on its facade. Gucci Garden is an innovative fusion of museum, boutique, and restaurant.

“It’s more like a bazaar; I love the variety of different things that are combined in an authentic and spirited way. I am very happy, I had fun setting it up and I think you can feel it’s a lively place. It’s a museum that is not a museum,” Alessandro Michele explained.

The boutique carries exclusive ready-to-wear collections. Among the special offerings, you can see the new Gucci bomber jackets that feature Gucci Garden gothic motifs, pieces with new motifs such as the eye artwork on the facade as well as bat graphics and more. Moreover, the Gucci Garden includes Galleria exhibition space that showcases Gucci’s vintage works, curated by Maria Luisa Frisa. Lastly, the restaurant Osteria undoubtedly offers delicious food selection prepared by three-Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura. The renowned chef is a long-time friend to Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri. Altogether Gucci Garden offers all-inclusive luxury experience from shopping to dining and sightseeing.

The creative team of Gucci wants to play with the place and transform it from time to time to tell a different story. The innovative retail concept spreads on two floors and six rooms divided by theme. Visitors can dive in the archives and witness the evolution of the GG logo. From graphic and cube to a more rounded style, the now infamous logo held beautifully over time. Next, there is a room for the brand’s most popular designs, a room that showcases trunks, and luggage, and a room dedicated to nature which is in the brand’s DNA. The restaurant Gucci Osteria follows Alessandro Michele’s vibrant aesthetic with green walls, a leafy pattern on the floor and artwork hanging on the walls.

The tickets for the Gucci Garden Galleria cost 8 euros. Half of this price will be donated to restoration projects in Florence.

Photo Credit: Gucci

