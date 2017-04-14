Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Features Only Black Models

Gucci has finally debuted its pre-fall 2017 ad campaign and, unsurprisingly, all of its pictures are sensationally iconic! After releasing the unforgettable #tfwgucci campaign, which many believed would have been the fashion house’s most iconic ad campaign ever, Gucci surprised us with an empowering, inspirational and even more unforgettable campaign indeed, styled and directed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

Entitled “Soul Scene”, Gucci’s pre-fall 2017 campaign got captured by one of Gucci’s habitué photographers, namely Glen Luchford, at the Mildmay Club in London, and features models Nicole Atieno, Elibeidy, Bakay Diaby and Keiron Berton Caynes recreating the Black youth in the ‘60s, along with 20 dancers. This is, in fact, an all-black pre-fall 2017 ad campaign, the outcomes of which are good news indeed for the fashion industry as a whole.

By tapping only black models for one of its biggest campaigns of the year, Gucci has just shared a louder voice concerning diversity (or the lack thereof), racism and inclusivity in the fashion industry, the artistic inspirations of which actually came from an exhibition creative director Alessandro Michele fell in love with a while ago.

Gucci’s pre-fall 207 ad campaign got, in fact, inspired by the acclaimed exhibit “Made You Look” showcased at the Photographer’s Gallery in London last summer, the artworks of which embraced two different, yet intertwined, intersectional topics: black masculinity and dandyism. For his campaign, Alessandro Michele let his creative stream of consciousness get specifically overwhelmed with artist Malick Sidibé’s visions of the youth culture and nightlife of Bamako, Mali, his hometown.

To better embrace a more international type of youth culture, Alessandro Michele also took inspiration from the famous music movement called Northern Soul, which gave the English underground scene a strong impetus back in the Sixties.

“Soul Scene is an exploration of the flamboyance and self-expression of men and women who challenge the conventions of society through performance, art and dance,” stated Gucci’s official press release.

Cultural and empowering concepts aside, this is an extremely interesting campaign fashion wise, too. In styling the campaign, Alessandro Michele made sure each one of his Gucci pre-fall 2017 collection’s staples could be equally, righteously and fully highlighted by the campaign’s scene, with the floral patterns thus functioning as dynamic essentials for the dancers, and luxurious jackets being the focal items of the models’ outfits.

Other must-have items, such as the glamorous sunglasses, the frivolous logoed socks as well as the whimsical boots, helped the ad campaign reach its most flamboyant peak, leaving us literally in awe probably as much as Alessandro Michele got pleasantly overwhelmed when looking at Malick Sidibé’s masterpieces.

Photos courtesy of Gucci