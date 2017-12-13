Fashion

Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By Updated on

The Pre-Fall collections are usually a toned-down version of the extravaganza on the runways. Well, that’s not the case with Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the fashion house Gucci. The designer rose Gucci to unreachable heights, so he is free to do whatever he wants – because it seems to work wonders. For the Pre-Fall 2018 lineup of the brand, he kept things in his recognizable aesthetic, a fusion of the latest trends and history. The collection consists of 82 looks which are another proof of Alessandro Michele’s love for opulence.

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection printed coordinates

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection brocade suit

This time the designer decided to pay tribute to one of his favorite Italian directors Dario Argento. Through his horror movies, Argento showed off Rome’s dark side. So, Alessandro Michele decided to take the Gucci’s girls to the spookiest locations where Dario Argento’s actions took place. The bizarre locations from Argento’s movies turned into impressive backdrops for the Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Alessandro Michele is truly capable of the impossible.

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection patterned coordinates

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection midi dress and knitted cardigan

From horror scene to fashion destination, the locations seemed to blend seamlessly with Alessandro’s mystic story for Pre-Fall 2018. The Gucci girls visited some of Argento’s most favored locations such as Casina delle Civette, Quartiere Coppedè, Aula Magna of the Ospedale Odontoiatrico George Eastman and the Hotel Mediterraneo.

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection patterned blazer and maxi skirt

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection oversized scarf and patterned ensemble

Clothes-wise the latest Gucci offerings felt pretty inclusive. The way Alessandro Michelle put up the looks might overwhelm you if you are on the simpler side when it comes to style. But if you take a closer look each piece is perfectly wearable. From currently trending puffer jackets and athleisure looks to vintage floral and other patterned ensembles, the collection will satisfy even the most demanding fashion obsessives. The looks are intricate and full of details, but you can put them in a different way if you prefer toned-down aesthetic.

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection slogan sweater and midi skirt

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection pink maxi dress

The fashion house also gave a sneak peek of its upcoming collaboration with Major League Baseball. Models flaunted chic baseball hats, part of the Gucci x MLB collab. This is a surprising partnership that will most certainly shake up the fashion world. Baseball caps might be the next big thing in high fashion.

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection jacket and maxi dress

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection jacket and maxi dress

Living on the edgy of millennial and vintage, Alessandro Michele’s collections are one-of-a-kind. The spooky backdrops in the photos of the Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 collection reminded of horrific stories, but the designs could change the doomed course of Argento’s movies. After all, you can’t let a girl dressed in head-to-toe Gucci die in such a bizarre way.

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral coordinates

Gucci Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral tracksuit

Photo Credit: Peter Schlesinger/ Gucci

Recent Posts

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection

Sephora just announced the greatest news ever. The makeup giant is releasing a new line of lipsticks named #LipStories. It will feature 40 different shades in three finishes- cream, matte or metallic. These few days...

Kim Kardashian Has An Open Casting Call for KKW Beauty Campaigns

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kim Kardashian Has An Open Casting Call for KKW Beauty Campaigns

Kim Kardashian West introduced KKW beauty with no one else but herself. And she was doing more than fine, considering the fact that KKW did $14 million in 20 minutes. With one of the most...

Level Up Your Glam With These Gorgeous Makeup Looks

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Level Up Your Glam With These Gorgeous Makeup Looks

So many glamorous events in the month of December. From Christmas to New Year's Eve, there are many occasions where you have to look on point. Glam is the answer at this time of the...

Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

The Pre-Fall collections are usually a toned-down version of the extravaganza on the runways. Well, that's not the case with Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the fashion house Gucci. The designer rose Gucci to...

New York Fashion Week Introduces a Series of Changes

Fashion

New York Fashion Week Introduces a Series of Changes

New York Fashion Week has lost a bit of its shine in the previous seasons. Last year many big brands decided to skip the runway concept or show their collections overseas. Proenza Schouler, Adieu, Thom...