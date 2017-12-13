The Pre-Fall collections are usually a toned-down version of the extravaganza on the runways. Well, that’s not the case with Alessandro Michele, the creative director of the fashion house Gucci. The designer rose Gucci to unreachable heights, so he is free to do whatever he wants – because it seems to work wonders. For the Pre-Fall 2018 lineup of the brand, he kept things in his recognizable aesthetic, a fusion of the latest trends and history. The collection consists of 82 looks which are another proof of Alessandro Michele’s love for opulence.

This time the designer decided to pay tribute to one of his favorite Italian directors Dario Argento. Through his horror movies, Argento showed off Rome’s dark side. So, Alessandro Michele decided to take the Gucci’s girls to the spookiest locations where Dario Argento’s actions took place. The bizarre locations from Argento’s movies turned into impressive backdrops for the Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Alessandro Michele is truly capable of the impossible.

From horror scene to fashion destination, the locations seemed to blend seamlessly with Alessandro’s mystic story for Pre-Fall 2018. The Gucci girls visited some of Argento’s most favored locations such as Casina delle Civette, Quartiere Coppedè, Aula Magna of the Ospedale Odontoiatrico George Eastman and the Hotel Mediterraneo.

Clothes-wise the latest Gucci offerings felt pretty inclusive. The way Alessandro Michelle put up the looks might overwhelm you if you are on the simpler side when it comes to style. But if you take a closer look each piece is perfectly wearable. From currently trending puffer jackets and athleisure looks to vintage floral and other patterned ensembles, the collection will satisfy even the most demanding fashion obsessives. The looks are intricate and full of details, but you can put them in a different way if you prefer toned-down aesthetic.

The fashion house also gave a sneak peek of its upcoming collaboration with Major League Baseball. Models flaunted chic baseball hats, part of the Gucci x MLB collab. This is a surprising partnership that will most certainly shake up the fashion world. Baseball caps might be the next big thing in high fashion.

Living on the edgy of millennial and vintage, Alessandro Michele’s collections are one-of-a-kind. The spooky backdrops in the photos of the Gucci Pre-Fall 2018 collection reminded of horrific stories, but the designs could change the doomed course of Argento’s movies. After all, you can’t let a girl dressed in head-to-toe Gucci die in such a bizarre way.

