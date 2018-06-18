Accessories Fashion

Gucci Teams Up With 12 Artists for The Newest Campaign

Alessandro Michele of Gucci is continuously collaborating with talented artists. If you take a look at the brand’s Instagram you’ll see that Gucci’s recent campaigns are literally a piece of art. Digital painter Ignasi Monreal has a series of collaborations with Gucci from the surreal Spring 2018 campaign to the limited edition capsule #GucciHallucinations. The designer again teamed up with a group of talented artists for the newest Gucci DIY collection. Thanks to the Italian fashion house customers will once again have a chance to buy wearable art.

The cool names that are part of this project include Coco Capitán (the same artist that created the infamous Gucci “Common sense is not that common” t-shirt), Ignasi Monreal who has been working with Gucci for few years now, Angelica Hicks, Soko (the coolest French chic around who is also known for her unique music), William Ndatila, Trevor Andrew, Unskilled Worker, Jayde Fish, Phannapast, Adrian Kozakiewicz, Alex Merry and Amanda Charchian. Gucci first introduced the DIY Program about 2 years ago where customers were able to customize their own Dionysus bag with patches, embroidery, hardware, and trims. The details customers could add included Gucci’s recognizable bumblebees, butterflies, lizards roses, peonies, dragonflies, and snakes. Monogramming was offered with Swarovski crystals in a range of colors. The Ophidia totes and Ace sneakers can still be personalized with letters in a range of colors and materials. You could check all the options for customizing on the brand’s website.

The latest Gucci DIY collection allowed the 12 contributors to get creative with Gucci’s Ophidia tote and Ace sneakers and come up with their signature versions of these iconic styles. According to the fashion house the final designs ” connect their artistic style and individuality to the customizable #GucciOphidia tote and #GucciAce sneakers.” The artists included their initials on these recognizable Gucci pieces and presented their recreations through vibrant illustrations and innovative shots. Gucci is focused on Instagram campaigns lately that get a lot of attention. Phannapast, Unskilled Worker, and Ignasi Monreal came up with some of the most explosive illustrations for this campaign. In fact, all of the artists made sure to put together eye-catching materials that people won’t be able to miss while scrolling through their feed.

According to the brand “The project embodies the philosophy of Gucci DIY: championing the idea of self-expression.” The new Gucci DIY collection is available for purchase on the fashion house’s website.

Photo Credit: Gucci

