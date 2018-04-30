Gucci Teams Up With 15 Female Artists For Its New Perfume Campaign

One of the cool things about Gucci is that the brand has very Instagram-friendly campaigns. Considering that Instagram is the top social media platform right now, in a matter of seconds Gucci’s new releases pop on everyone’s feed. The latest campaign by the brand is another Instagram-focused project. The Italian fashion house teamed up with 15 female artists for the launch of its new fragrance Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori.



The new perfume by Gucci carries a fresh scent with notes of jasmine, tuberose, and cassis buds. According to the brand, the scent is supposed to evoke self-discovery, youth, and coming of age, as well as female friendships. In sync with these theses, the female collaborators developed illustrations inspired by their personal feelings about the Gucci’s new perfume.

A fragrance is one of the most personal beauty products one can get and Gucci made sure to personalize the experience even more. Since every perfume smells and feels differently on different skin, the campaign for the Gucci Bloom Acqua di Fiori includes illustrations inspired by different situations. Every artist got the creative freedom to present her own view on the new perfume. The artists created a range of illustrations from story-based ones to black & white etches. Every piece of art is connected to the perfume, but the connection is shown in a different way. The illustrations share some similar motifs inspired by the brand and its new perfume, but each artist’s work is unique in its own way.

The female artists who are part of the Gucci Acqua Di Fiori campaign come from all over the world. Fee Greening, Joy Miessi, Emma Allegretti, Joana Avillez, Polly Nor, Frances Cannon, and Langley Fox Hemingway are among the collaborators on this project. The other artists will be revealed later on Gucci’s Instagram account. The brand is sharing their illustrations on separate Instagram posts with a short description.

Alessandro Michele undoubtedly did wonders with Gucci by reworking its logo and introducing a vintage yet up-to-date aesthetic to the brand. Michele is a huge admirer of art and history which can be seen in his designs. For the Spring 2018 campaign, the designer tapped the artist Ignasio Monreal who created artworks using Gucci’s designs. Later they collaborated on the collection “Gucci Hallucination” that featured Monreal’s artworks on a very limited number of t-shirts and sweatshirts. The ad material for the Gucci Bloom Acqua di Fiori perfume is another art-infused campaign.