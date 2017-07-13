Gucci Unveils Home Décor Line

The fashion house Gucci will enter the world of home décor in September. Just yesterday Gucci revealed on their Instagram profile that they will launch Gucci Home Décor line. Now you can finally bring Gucci’s maximalist motifs at home. The intricate home décor line will allow you to turn your home into a Gucci-like store.

The home collection will include furniture and decorative pieces designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. He designed pieces that carry Gucci’s recognizable prints and motifs. Alessandro Michele has increased Gucci’s sales since he joined the brand as a creative director. Now he is transferring his outrageous talents towards home decor. The home décor line is not designed for the minimalists. The pieces are rich in interesting graphics, embroideries, embellishments and other details.

One of the most eminent pieces in the décor line is the Chiavari chair made of wood with a lacquered red finish. The chair features embroidered cat head and floral motifs on the upholstery. The same Ligurian design is present in two other chairs in pine green and pastel blue color.

The line includes a wide variety of pillows, all of them heavily embroidered. The pillows were the first indicator that Gucci Home Décor is coming. Namely, Alessandro Michele designed velvet and needlepoint pillows that were used as cushions as well as take-home gifts for the spectators at Gucci Cruise 2017 show. The feline motifs that dominate in the line vary from domestic to wild cats. The pillows come in dynamic colors such as girly pink, rich burgundy, vibrant red, and pine green.

Gucci Home Décor also offers scented candles, plates, metal trays and other small porcelain pieces by Richard Ginori, a renewed porcelain maker that’s in the business since 1735. The pieces are everything but simple. They are covered with eye-catching graphics and painted in vivid colors. Cats, tigers, snakes, flowers, and a talismanic eye are just some of the prints that cover the pieces.

As all these pieces weren’t enough Gucci designed patterned folding screens. The folding screens display Alessandro’s love for delicate patterns and are a true treat for all the vintage souls out there.

The Home Décor line will take your Gucci obsession on another level. Finally, you can bring Gucci’s intricate designs at home.