Gucci Upgrades Sustainability Practices With Gucci Equilibrium

Thankfully, fashion is not only about beautiful designs anymore. Many designers and fashion houses are committing to sustainable practices in the wake of the negative impact of the fashion industry on the environment. Moreover, fashion is the second highest polluting industry in the world with only the oil industry ahead of it. Gucci is one of the brands that is no stranger to sustainability, but the latest program is a huge step for the brand that focuses on actions outside of the company.

“We have been working on sustainability for so long and we realized at one point that our actions needed to be better understood within and outside the company,” president and CEO Marco Bizzarri told WWD.

Photo Credit: Equilibrium.gucci.com

The new Gucci Equilibrium initiative is an online platform designed to connect ” people, planet, and purpose.” The fashion house launched a website Equlibrium.gucci.com to bring together in one place its 13 000 employees and educate them about the new program. The idea of Gucci Equilibrium is to help local communities through volunteering. With this platform, every employee of the company will be allowed to use 1% of his/her working time to volunteer in local communities.

“We can’t save the world alone, but we must start from small things, and there are no shortcuts,” Bizzarri explained.

With the Gucci Equilibrium program, the brand among other things wants to help the UN Global Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. The program comes as another positive step for the brand. Last year Gucci announced that in 2018 the fashion house will no longer use fur in its collections.

Photo By @gucci/Instagram

The Gucci Equilibrium program is part of the fashion house’s 10-year sustainability plan that involves three things: the environment, people, and innovation. When it comes to the environment the brand has set a goal to guarantee the traceability of 95 percent of raw materials. The “people” focus in this program is about supporting women’s empowerment. Gucci already has similar programs such as Chime for Change led by Salma Hayek and Beyoncé. With its latest program, the brand will take its efforts a step further by teaching women from marginalized communities Gucci’s craftsmanship skills. As for “innovation,” Gucci works on “scouting, incubators, start-ups that can really change things.” The brand launched an ArtLab where its team works hard to find ways to create new natural materials.

Photo By @gucci/Instagram

The new Gucci Equilibrium program besides leaving a positive impact on the environment is expected to bring the brand closer to its customers, especially to those interested in sustainable fashion.

