Guo Pei Couture Spring 2017 Show Unveiled Dramatic, Conceptual Gowns

The Guo Pei Couture spring/summer 2017 collection is everything expected of a couture fashion line. It was fun, outlandish, amazing and dreamy.

This is expected of the brilliant designer who created the fur trimmed yellow and gold coat worn by Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala. The embroidery on that cape was breathtaking and amazing, as well as the combination of textures, the incredible length; the cape as a whole was unbelievable. The workmanship of that look took two full years to complete and has been cemented in the minds of fashion lovers since that day.

Guo Pei has kept that level of expectation high with the release of the Guo Pei Couture spring 2017 collection. Guo Pei told CNN: “I think there has been a lot of talk about haute couture dying out, but I believe in rebirth and the cycle of life.”

This opinion is so obviously enforced by her collection that even if you once believed haute couture to be dying out, you may change your mind. It seems she is trying to bridge the gap between costume couture and haute couture to draw back some of the fashion audience who may have pulled away.

The Chinese born haute couture designer has created several beautiful collections that represent hours and hours of work for her and the hundreds (seriously, the number is approximated around 500!) of artisans that she employs. The Guo Pei Couture spring 2017 collection was as inspiring, deeply and richly colored and unbelievably voluminous and shaped.

So many textures were at play, working with designs that were a variety of lengths, featured long draping aspects and sheer sections with flourishing embroidery for another texture as well. There is so much happening in the collection – the crown pieces, for example, are gravity defying parts of the collection that show the depth of the design was definitely integrated into the accessories. Nothing was missed, and nothing in these ensembles can be overlooked or you will be missing out.

The incredible amount of work that created this collection is so evident that there is no question – Guo Pei is not just a fan of haute couture – she is wholly committed to it. Her love of detail will keep people enchanted and focused in for a long time to come. She and her team have definitely earned the renown that her collections have amassed, not only in the Chinese fashion industry, but also worldwide.

The flair for drama is not only in the clothes. Her prints were inspired by Switzerland’s St. Gallen Cathedral and its church murals. This was translated beautifully in the Guo Pei Couture spring 2017 collection.

The location for this fantasy of haute couture beauty was the Conciergerie, famous for being the location of Marie Antoinette’s imprisonment prior to her execution at the Guillotine during the French Revolution. The excelled level of drama was refined and expertly honed, but over the top dramatic as well.

Photos courtesy of Vogue