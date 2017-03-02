Guy Laroche Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Centered Around Elegance

The Guy Laroche fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off a distinctly ‘80s and ‘90s tone during Paris Fashion Week. From the show’s music to the ‘sexy throwback’ vibe that Adam Andrascik, the creative director for Guy Laroche was aiming for, elegance was in the air during this showing.

That could definitely be seen with the bright colors, sleek silhouettes, tube tops and plunging yet wide V-shaped necklines. The ribbed dresses were fun, if not exciting and the feel overall was not enticing but more along the lines of visually interesting.

Meant only constructively, I feel that when there is a throwback-designed collection, it is important to remember the things we have leaned since then. Making the same mistakes is madness; fashion evolves and we should recognize this. The layering of certain elements like the shirtdresses with black tube tops did not create a new element for us, reading more like something best left behind, as definition was lacking here.

Elongated versions of the dresses worn in the ‘90s by the heiresses were also seen. A lot of the pieces individually stood out brilliantly thanks to the details of richness that allowed for a piece to be indulgent. The knits and the leather trench coats, as well as the embroidered pants are perfect examples of this. The black ribbed turtleneck with the three-quarter-length skirt that had the thigh-high side slit and black boots was a favorite – it was beautiful, classic and clean and featured some of the indulgent detailing on both the top and bottom.

As an overall impression, the Guy Laroche fall 2017 rtw collection was fun thanks to the bright colors and flowy hems, but featured slim profiles. The middle of the road was taken up by the collection. It is still with the direction of progress fashion is taking, but definitely bogged down in the traffic of other middle lane options.

Fortunately, those who wish to add a touch of a throwback to a current outfit will not have to go digging in old clothes; they can put on an updated version form this collection and that is a charming prospect in and of itself. The collection was by no means a miss, just a bit off here and there.

The wraparound fur, for example, did not make the impression – I believe it was supposed to. Had it been wrapped differently, I believe that could have been the case. The most interesting part was the wrap on the left arm; had that been repeated on the other arm or wrapped another way I am sure a lot of people would have really been for it.

But all it takes is a starlet to wear something similar or that exact jacket and it will be all the rage, so there is hope! Otherwise, it was interesting, not awe-inspiring. The absolute highlight of the Guy Laroche fall/winter 2017 collection was the incredible tailoring on the pants – this is a gift as women’s slacks can be a nightmare. Every pair was gorgeous, every single pair.

Photos courtesy of Vogue