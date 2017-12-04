Hadid’s Modeling Reality Show Is On The Way

There is one thing that the world’s most successful models have in common: high-profile momager. The term “momager” originates from Kris Jenner who managed to teach all her kids how to build successful careers. Kris probably knows a thing or two about modeling, since her daughter Kendall Jenner became the highest-paid model for 2017. Just a step behind the Kardashian’s momager is Yolanda Hadid, a former model and a star of the American reality-television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yolanda has two ultra-successful supermodel daughters, Gigi and Bella, and from recently a model son Anwar Hadid. Since they are doing more than fine right now, Yolanda is ready for the next step. The model momager will be teaching other moms and their model daughters how to do the same.

The reality show “Making a Model” with Yolanda Hadid will feature six pairs of momagers and teen models between 13 and 16 years old, who will work together to create a successful brand. Yolanda will spill her momager secrets on how to become a powerful influencer and successful supermodel.

“With enough social media followers, today’s It Girl can become tomorrow’s supermodel,” Hadid says in the trailer for the show, that Entertainment Weekly shared.

The eight-episode series will have everything from high-profile photographers, studio and on-location shoots, and runway walk practice to physical training and workouts. The “Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid” teased a designer cameo from Tommy Hilfiger as well. Every week there is a $5000 award, but the main prize is a management contract with Hadid and a chance to be represented by IMG Models in NYC. In the spirit of a true reality show, all the competitors and their momagers have to stay in the same house.

Everyone is wondering will Yolanda’s supermodel daughters make an appearance in the show. According to the previews, Gigi and Bella, make guest appearances in the show where they share their tips on how to become a supermodel of their kind. They will also coach the competitors on the set of a shoot. It wasn’t long ago when Bella and Gigi were in student positions like these girls, but they’ve achieved a lot since then. Both sisters are on the list of highest-paid models for 2017, have won multiple awards, graced many magazine covers and are regulars on the most prestigious fashion shows. Aside from that, the Hadid sisters have many lucrative deals and millions of followers on every social media platform. Yolanda Hadid can undoubtedly take some credit for their success. We have yet to see if she will produce another supermodel in the future. “Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid” will air on January 11 on Lifetime.