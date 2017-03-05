Haider Ackermann’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Goes “Quiet and Silent”

The Haider Ackermann fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off how incredible a fall and winter collection can be. Every option was chic, every embellishment added warmth and glamour simultaneously.

The appearance of the collection showed off impeccably clean construction, surprising elements like feathers and plenty of winter warmth through fur. Truth be told, the collection had a lot of swag to it; it was just inexplicably cool. Each and every piece of the collection was eye-catching, all of the aspects cohesive and the tailoring was just phenomenal.

Though the actual runway presentation was shown up a little by a celebrity in the audience who was dressed in a risqué manner, the show itself likely provided more than stood on its own against the other runway presentations. It was different and exciting in a way that will not throw people out of their comfort zones.

The goal of the Haider Ackermann fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection seemed to be providing strong, confidence-inspiring, wearable options for fall and winter that would flatter a woman’s figure. The tailoring is worth mentioning again and again just because it is so well done! There are a variety of silhouettes and none of them seem misshapen.

The clothes are scalable; they will look good on women of a variety of sizes, and only true design skill can make that happen. That skill for wearability and translation to different sizes is evident here. The range of colors used was so clean and minimalistic it edged the collection up quite a bit also making it easier to mix and match pieces of the collection without losing the chic and incredibly professional feel of the designs.

Apparently the inspiration for the Haider Ackermann fall 2017 collection came in two ideas – one for a clean and impeccable set of monochromatic options with a touch of color in a soft but rich blue. The other idea was covered up and snuggled, which is what everyone wants to do in winter anyway – coziness is the goal.

To have a concept translated into the clothing so well is inspiring, and not just inspiring people to purchase, but actually inspiring in terms of the ingenuity employed in the creation of such beautiful clothes. There is nowhere professional or even entertaining that these clothes would not be appropriate for, nothing about them that makes them seem anything less than impeccable.

The Haider Ackermann fall 2017 collection was uncluttered, even with all the embellishments, shapes and silhouettes employed. The comeliness of the individual pieces, the effort put into providing such options that could be mixed and mingled for different effect was great as it was done in a way that did not appear to be muddling.

Photos courtesy of Vogue