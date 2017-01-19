Hailey Baldwin Appears In Guess’ Jeans Spring 2017 Campaign

Hailey Baldwin has a lot that keeps piling up onto her résumé – now she can add Guess girl to the list. Baldwin starred in her first modeling campaign back in 2014, and since then she has created two capsule collections (handbags with The Daily Edited and makeup with ModelCo) and has also continued to gain a huge following on Instagram, with 8.8 million followers as of Wednesday.

After only a few years in the business, though, it’s still inspiring (but not all that surprising) that Baldwin landed her most recent campaign. Guess Inc. is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the Guess Jeans spring 2017 campaign, with the official anniversary in March, and Hailey Baldwin, as an Insta-famous, well-known yet still fresh face, makes for the perfect choice.

Granted, this is not her first time working with the brand. Last July, Baldwin posed for her first Guess campaign, so being a repeat-model makes her that much more of a desirable choice.

Paul Marciano, chief creative officer for Guess, and Rayan Ayash, photographer, were behind the campaign, which was shot in Palm Springs, California. The photoshoot features Baldwin and Emma Stern in the graceful, feminine silhouettes that are still super sexy and flattering to the female body; Stefano Sala posed alongside the two female models as well, sporting the latest menswear, which has a heavy inspiration rooted in military style.

Womenswear consisted of floating silk maxi dresses, bohemian tops, and plenty of distressed denim. The styles are super easygoing, perfect for the everyday woman whose life consists of going to events like Coachella and living that California lifestyle (at any location in the world).

The brand kept things true to itself, above all. Think denim outfits with two or more pieces, or a pencil skirt of the same fabric that bridges the gap between streetwear and officewear. The skirt is characterized by dual-sided button detailing and a dark wash in a hip-hugging silhouette. This is one of the more prominent statement pieces in the line, despite not being flashy or colorful.

For the most part, the Guess Jeans spring 2017 campaign kept things cool with shades of blue popping in here and there amid a base of earth tones. Rose patterning also gave breaks from the natural color scheme, while also bolstering the bohemian vibes of the lineup.

Baldwin is shown rocking a flowing silk maxi in a perfectly earthy green that flows beautifully against the California backdrop. Seeing an Insta-famous model wear something just makes it that much more appealing for a wider array of people, since they are the celebrities who clue you into their daily lives, establishing connections and viewership.

General retail price of the products Baldwin is sporting is from $69 to $158 for a majority of the clothes, and from $24 to $89 for woven tops or knits. The menswear has a range of $59 to $168 for most clothes and $29 to $89 for the line’s tops. You can get you hands on the collection on Guess.com.

Photos courtesy of Guess