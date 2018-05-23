Hailey Baldwin & Winnie Harlow Are Tommy Hilfiger’s New Ambassadors

Every popular label needs an even more popular face to represent it nowadays. Fashion influencers are one of the most powerful marketing tools at the moment. Luxury brands are collaborating with supermodels, bloggers, and athletes to promote all their goods. Now the trending American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger tapped not only one, but two new celebrity ambassadors. Canadian model Winnie Harlow and the gorgeous Hailey Baldwin are the faces to represent Hilfiger’s designs in the future.



Winnie and Hailey’s first gig includes a campaign for Hilfiger’s fall 2018 Tommy Icons collection. The brand already released several behind the scene shots of the two stars. They both look stunning while flaunting Tommy’s brand new releases for the upcoming season. Baldwin is rocking an oversized metallic gold puffer jacket with a white skirt and black turtleneck. Harlow, on the other hand, is wearing a striped sweater in the shades of black, gold and white.

“As two of the most sought-after models in the world, Hailey Baldwin and Winnie Harlow are becoming the icons of tomorrow, captivating their audience with their powerful drive and inner fire. They are leading the way for the next generation of Tommy women, approaching everything with confidence and optimism. These shared qualities and values are why I’m excited to welcome them into our family.”- Tommy explained.

The two beauties rocked Tommy Hilfiger dresses for the 2018 Met Gala. So, we probably should’ve known that a collaboration is coming. Gigi Hadid’s designing contract with the label finished this year, so we’re hoping that Hailey and Winnie will also lend their creative thoughts on capsule collections in the future.

Hailey has been a regular on the Hilfiger runways since Fall 2016. Ever since the beginning of her career the designer has supported her and featured her in several editorials and campaigns. She was even the face of the Tommy Jeans ads in 2016. Baldwin walked alongside her BFF Gigi Hadid on all of the TommyNow shows. Winnie, on the other hand, is fairly new to the scene. The long-legged Canadian first joined the Hilfiger team, flaunting her perfect figure on the TommyNow Spring 2018 catwalk. Harlow is an inspirational speaker who is diagnosed with a skin condition called vitiligo. That causes a lack of pigments on several areas of the body. However, that doesn’t stop her from being one of the most popular models at the moment.

The Tommy Icons concept is meant to celebrate and support trending names that are on the path to becoming icons of the future. It focuses on faces that are a part of the music, fashion, entertainment industries, artists, creators and more.

