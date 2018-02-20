Halpern Fall 2018 Collection at LFW

Halpern is only a couple of years old but already making everyone talk about it. Ever since the beginning, Michael Halpern’s idea is to introduce the practice of wearing sequins during the day. With Fall 2018, he is again trying to normalize wearing sequins at any part of the day. The ’80s are back in 2018, and his collection is most certainly keeping up with the latest trends. But could this situation also be a challenge for Michael Halpern? Watch the video to find out more.

Photo Credit: Getty Images