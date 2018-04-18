Harlem Figure Skaters Star in Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign

Beyoncé skipped casting regular models for her Ivy Park Spring 2018 Collection. The singer first announced that she will support historically black universities with $100 000 donations. She revealed that her BeyGOOD foundation chose four different universities and will award them with $25 000 each. The donation will go to one student from each university for the upcoming 2018/2019 academic year. Now, she went a step further in supporting women of color by casting young Harlem figure skaters to model the new offerings from the Spring Ivy Park collection.



The diva teamed up with Figure Skating in Harlem (FSH), which is a non-profit extra-curricular program that supports young women of color in this athletic discipline. This organization encourages black girls aged 6 to 18 who live in Harlem, Upper Manhatten or lower Bronx to focus on school as well as develop their talent for skating. The organization has strict requirements that its participants have to follow. First, they have to aim for A’s and B’s at school. If they fail to meet this requirement, the organization provides extra home tutoring so they can get back on track. When it comes to figure skating, the girls have to spend between 9 – 15 hours practicing on the ice each week. The organization hopes that more young women of color will get inspired to pursue college studies. In fact, 100 percent of the graduating seniors that have attended the programme decided to go to college.

Beyoncé invited the girls from FSH to star in Ivy Park's Spring 2018 campaign. There are shots and a video that features these young ladies. In one of the campaign pictures , you can see them sporting yellow and black leggings and hoodies covered with the brand's logo. In another shot, there is a chic cropped silver metallic jacket and matching long hoodie that the athleisure obsessives will love. All of the figure skaters show off Ivy Park's spring offerings on the ice.

The video that was filmed for the campaign features the talented figure skaters who are showing off the Ivy Park’s latest chic pieces while warming up and having fun on the ice. The narrator of the video emotionally expresses her love for skating. Watch the inspirational video below.