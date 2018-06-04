Celebrities Fashion

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads

By Updated on

Harry Styles is one of the best-dressed celebrities with so many amazing looks that it’s hard to count. And the ones responsible for the majority of those are the iconic Alessandro Michele and Gucci. As the brand’s ambassador, Styles is the perfect person to represent the vibrant, unconventional creations that the designer creates. The world-popular signer is now the face of the label’s latest men’s ads.

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads navy striped suit check coat

For the new Gucci Tailoring Fall 2018 campaign, the Italian fashion house took Harry on a trip to his motherland. Shot in a small fish and chip shop in London, the ads are both amazing and surreal. The setting is slightly old-fashioned like it’s taking place in the 80s. You can immediately recognize that this was the work of art of Michele. The popular photographer Glen Luchford is the one responsible for the shots, while Christopher Simmonds directed the campaign.

“On set a fish and chip shop in north London, @harrystyles appears in the new men’s #GucciTailoring campaign wearing the House’s latest suiting designs by #AlessandroMichele. Discover the collection through the link in bio. Photographer @_glen_lunchford. Art Director: @christophersimmonds.”- the label shared on Instagram.

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads navy suit

Styles rocks a number of fancy suits that are anything but ordinary. He is in the company of two chickens and several dogs. Alessandro has been pushing the image of animals both on his designs and in the brand’s campaigns lately. Thanks to the Gucci Tailoring Fall 2018 ads you can forget about wearing a boring navy, grey or black suit. Take a cue from Harry’s polished rock star looks and start shopping for statement outfits. In one of the shots, the ex-One Direction member dons a fabulous grey ensemble with cropped pants and blazer decorated with cream NY letters. The second look features a very light grey three-piece suit paired with chunky sneakers and a chic plaid scarf.

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads grey suit striped shirt

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads grey suit

Since both Michele and Harry are not much into ordinary outfits, you’ll also see a fabulous navy blazer with oversized lapels, completely embroidered with pink flowers. The designer took it up a notch by adding a gingham shirt in green and cream.

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads navy blazer pink embroidered lapels

Fans have been wondering why Harry was hanging around with dogs and chickens when some behind the scenes pictures emerged. Now they have the answer. The animals in the shots are his pets in the campaign. You can see in the shots that he is sharing the food with them.

Styles was first introduced as the brand’s ambassador in March this year. This collaboration was long expected since the singer has been flaunting Gucci’s impactful designs for quite a while. He wore almost everything Gucci for his “Harry Styles: Live on Tour” tour in the past several months.

Photo Credit: Gucci

Recent Posts

Colorful Makeup Looks to Rock at A Summer Party

Beauty Tips Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

Colorful Makeup Looks to Rock at A Summer Party

Every summer brings new colorful trends in the world of makeup. If you are attending a party where you want to stand out, we have an idea or two. Starting with rainbow lids, glittery eyeshadows,...

Biggest Hair Color Trends for Summer 2018

Gallery Hairstyles Trends

Biggest Hair Color Trends for Summer 2018

Summer is the best season to get creative and introduce some changes. And what better way to do it, than with a fierce trending hair color. Check out the biggest hair color trends for summer...

Celebrities Show Skin With Cutout Dresses

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Celebrities Show Skin With Cutout Dresses

Celebrities have many secrets up their sleeve to show some skin in the sexiest possible way. The sheer dresses have a moment right now, but they might be too daring for some people. Even if...

Fun Vacation-Themed Nail Ideas

Gallery Nails

Fun Vacation-Themed Nail Ideas

Welcome to the sun-fun season! Your mind is probably already on some beautiful beach. Before you get a chance to take off to some breathtaking tropical destination, bring vacation vibes with your nails. Here are our...

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads

Celebrities Fashion

Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads

Harry Styles is one of the best-dressed celebrities with so many amazing looks that it’s hard to count. And the ones responsible for the majority of those are the iconic Alessandro Michele and Gucci. As...