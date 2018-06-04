Harry Styles Fronts New Gucci Tailoring Ads

Harry Styles is one of the best-dressed celebrities with so many amazing looks that it’s hard to count. And the ones responsible for the majority of those are the iconic Alessandro Michele and Gucci. As the brand’s ambassador, Styles is the perfect person to represent the vibrant, unconventional creations that the designer creates. The world-popular signer is now the face of the label’s latest men’s ads.



For the new Gucci Tailoring Fall 2018 campaign, the Italian fashion house took Harry on a trip to his motherland. Shot in a small fish and chip shop in London, the ads are both amazing and surreal. The setting is slightly old-fashioned like it’s taking place in the 80s. You can immediately recognize that this was the work of art of Michele. The popular photographer Glen Luchford is the one responsible for the shots, while Christopher Simmonds directed the campaign.

“On set a fish and chip shop in north London, @harrystyles appears in the new men’s #GucciTailoring campaign wearing the House’s latest suiting designs by #AlessandroMichele. Discover the collection through the link in bio. Photographer @_glen_lunchford. Art Director: @christophersimmonds.”- the label shared on Instagram.

Styles rocks a number of fancy suits that are anything but ordinary. He is in the company of two chickens and several dogs. Alessandro has been pushing the image of animals both on his designs and in the brand’s campaigns lately. Thanks to the Gucci Tailoring Fall 2018 ads you can forget about wearing a boring navy, grey or black suit. Take a cue from Harry’s polished rock star looks and start shopping for statement outfits. In one of the shots, the ex-One Direction member dons a fabulous grey ensemble with cropped pants and blazer decorated with cream NY letters. The second look features a very light grey three-piece suit paired with chunky sneakers and a chic plaid scarf.

Since both Michele and Harry are not much into ordinary outfits, you’ll also see a fabulous navy blazer with oversized lapels, completely embroidered with pink flowers. The designer took it up a notch by adding a gingham shirt in green and cream.

Fans have been wondering why Harry was hanging around with dogs and chickens when some behind the scenes pictures emerged. Now they have the answer. The animals in the shots are his pets in the campaign. You can see in the shots that he is sharing the food with them.

Styles was first introduced as the brand’s ambassador in March this year. This collaboration was long expected since the singer has been flaunting Gucci’s impactful designs for quite a while. He wore almost everything Gucci for his “Harry Styles: Live on Tour” tour in the past several months.

Photo Credit: Gucci