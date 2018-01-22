Hedi Slimane to Replace Phoebe Philo at Céline

There is no doubt that Phoebe Philo made Céline what it is today. Boss ladies from all around the world got worried about the future of the fashion house when Philo announced her departure. It’s hard to imagine that there is a decent replacement for this incredible woman, but it seems that Céline tried its best to find it. Hedi Slimane is the new creative director of the fashion house and will join Céline starting from February this year. Slimane previously designed for Dior Homme which is part of the LVMH Group fashion conglomerate and Saint Laurent. Now he is back in the LVMH Group that also owns Céline.



Phoebe Philo came to Céline in 2008, when the French fashion house was underperforming. She managed to lift the brand up with her minimalist designs and many infamous bags. Céline’s bags are a staple among the busy women thanks to Phoebe’s virtuosity to connect fashion and function. The brand’s revenues speak enough of Phoebe Philo’s success in the role of a creative director. Anyway, Hedi Slimane seems to have a progressive vision for Céline as well. The LVMH Group announced that Slimane will add menswear, couture, and fragrances. It’s almost impossible to imagine Philo’s highly functional designs in couture form, but soon we’ll have a chance to see new exciting offerings from the fashion house.

Hedi Slimane is also expected to boost Céline’s online presence. Under the helm of Phoebe Philo, the brand launched an Instagram account long after its competitors. Last year in mid-December the fashion house finally launched its e-commerce site. In an era of online shopping, it seemed that Céline is a bit late to the party. Anyway, it’s even more impressing that Phoebe Philo managed to reach such heights with Celine with such little online presence.

Besides design, Hedi Slimane works as a photographer. He openly discussed his intentions to go back to designing after many photography projects recently. Last year there were speculations that Slimane will join Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel to design menswear line for the brand, which he denied. The designer is expected to present his first collection for Céline in September during Paris Fashion Week. We have yet to see if Slimane will preserve Philo’s minimalist aesthetic or take the fashion house in some other direction. Phoebe Philo will unveil one more collection for Céline in March. The Fall 2018 collection will be her last one for the French fashion house.