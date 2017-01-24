Hermès Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Unveils Subtle Equestrian References

The Hermes pre-fall 2017 collection is full of structured, clean lines and swooping soft folded knits. Overall the collection is a cohesive blend of warm colors and luxurious final aesthetics. The biggest point of note is the true infusion of Hermès artistic director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski and the clear appearance of her influence showing through the upcoming Hermès pre-fall collection more than those that came before.

During her presentation of the Hermès pre-fall 2017 collection, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski actually invited British band Hot Chip to perform, effectively turning the Hermès boutique into a Parisian dance club. The band created a fun and incredible house party atmosphere, just as she intended.

While the models were enjoying the music and ensuing party post show, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski was happy to admit that “it was the idea of turning the store into a Sunday brunch and . . . a house party,” further explaining to Vogue: “Why Hot Chip? I really love them. They have a strong sense of rhythm and a quirkiness that I like.” When it was mentioned that the band is also introspective, she replied with a laugh, “Well, I’m into introspective fashion, so I guess I relate to their music because of that, too.”

There are obvious callbacks made of the equestrian history and style of Hermès in this pre-fall 2017 collection but with some beautiful additions to round the collection out appropriately. One of the greatest features is the existence of beautiful knit sweaters, folded and draped and perfectly accented for an upscale but very warm look. There were youthful elements integrated into the looks, giving an unexpected contemporary feel that had an air that Hermès is not usually known for.

As the Hermès shopper evolves with time, it is important that the fashion house evolves as well without letting go of their tried and true roots completely. Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski was clearly able to do this and in admirable fashion. This has been evident in a good number of looks throughout the previous fashion shows, but obviously this updated sentiment is showing through now more than ever.

Though the aesthetic has received a bit of a touch up, the well-known level of luxury has remained of a consistently reliable high quality. The box-pleated outfits are precise and the prints of the scarf dresses were derived from Nathalie Du Pasquier – a Memphis era artist.

Unexpected details like a super slim tuxedo stripe down wide legged pants and the hints of menswear inspired tailored multi piece looks from a shorts to slim pants set were also included in the collection. It was very well rounded, and the shoes were terrific. The outerwear as well was of a different sort than I expected to see, with a variety that is certainly very appreciable.

Photos courtesy of Vogue