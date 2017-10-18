Fashion Style Tips Trends

High Shine Shoes For Fall 2017

By

gigihadid-high-shine

Boot season is officially upon us, and this season, you need to forget all about your typical black ankle boots (for now) to make room for something much more thrilling. Metallic ankle boots are quickly becoming one of the biggest boot trends for fall 2017, surprised? We kind of were as well. Which is why we are here to convince you that this striking and eye-catching shoe style is one that will go with more in your closet than you may think.

From high-shine ankle boots to sexy thigh high boots, these are the 15 boot metallic shoe trends you need to know about for fall:

asos-red-carpet-ankle-bootsASOS RED CARPET Ankle Boots, $48.00, available at Asos

