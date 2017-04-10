Fashion

11 Pairs of High Waisted Denim Shorts for 2017

By Updated on

Short denim shorts are not everybody’s favorite fashion item, since it is often believed their silhouettes are not that flattering. When high waisted, however, denim shorts could actually become as comfortable as befitting, not to mention that they are also extremely helpful when not knowing what to wear during summer’s hottest days.

High Waisted Denim Shorts

Whether you like to combine denim shorts with a vintage bomber jacket or a preppy pair of slides, here we have you covered with the 11 best pairs of high waisted denim shorts to wear all spring and summer long!

1. A Vintage High Waisted Figure

Available at MyTheresa.com, Grlfrnd’s high waisted denim shorts are any vintage lover’s wildest fashion dream, with their distressed detailing and fit design also meant to appeal to those who are looking for something cool yet simple to easily channel all summer long.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: GRLFRND High-Waist Jean Shorts

2. Frayed Shorts

When trying to find the best pair of high waisted denim shorts just in time for summertime, one should definitely also keep the festival-ready tops in mind. Magda Butrym’s high waisted shorts, with their frayed details and dark-toned fabric, will look perfect either with your band t-shirt or favorite psychedelic blouse. You can find this pair at Shopbop.com!

High Waisted Denim Shorts: Magda Butrym High-Waist Jean Shorts

3. Longer Shorts

Farfetch.com has some of the most covetable pairs of high waisted denim shorts for all the hipster fashion lovers out there, with this specific Unravel Project blue cotton (long) shorts probably being the absolute best example.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: Unravel Project High-Waist Jean Shorts

4. A Shredded Touch

Meant for the long summer days, R13’s high waisted denim shorts feature a flattering figure and a grunge-inspired attitude that could help anyone update her style. Snag yours at Matchesfashion.com.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: R13 High-Waist Jean Shorts

5. High-Rise Must-Haves

High-rise silhouettes are a must-have when it comes to denim pieces, and this specific high-rise, high waisted pair of shorts will combine the freshness of jean shorts with the high-rise standard flattering figure. Find it at ASOS!

High Waisted Denim Shorts: ASOS High-Waist Jean Shorts

6. Mom’s Shorts

Are you a mom jeans lover? Well, if so, ASOS has got you covered with this pair of short mom denim shorts that are basically meant to go with any pair of loafers and aviator sunglasses.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: ASOS High-Waist Jean Shorts

7. In the Navy

Here we are with our selection’s most glamorous pair of high waisted denim shorts, designed by Pierre Balmain for the spring/summer 2017 season. Red and decorated with gold embossed buttons, this pair of high waisted jean shorts will make you literally glow at any summer party. It is available for purchase at Net-a-Porter.com.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: Pierre Balmain High-Waist Jean Shorts

8. Saturday’s Night Fever

From a high-glamour pair of high waisted denim shorts to a pair of Saturday Night Fever-approved ones, here we are hopelessly in love with this Topshop American-inspired jean shorts. Head over to Topshop.com and get ready to dance the night away!

High Waisted Denim Shorts: Topshop High-Waist Jean Shorts

9. Flower Power

Cut for a comfortably close fit, this pair of Missguided short shorts is embellished with the cutest floral patches ever, and is available for purchase at ASOS.com.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: Missguided High-Waist Jean Shorts

10. High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts

Simple yet fancy, this pair of high waisted denim shorts by Rag & Bone could look either casual with a plain white t-shirt or ultra edgy with a tucked-in blouse or a bodysuit. You can get it at Nordstrom.com!

High Waisted Denim Shorts: Rag & Bone High-Waist Jean Shorts

11. The Right Length for Everyone

Available at Revolveclothing.com, J Brand’s high rise denim shorts come in the classic length that will appeal to anyone, whether you are a free-spirited teenager or in your thirties. You can dress it down with a pair of heeled sandals, or else pair it with white sneakers and a casual tee to spend your summer days in an effortless style.

High Waisted Denim Shorts: J Brand High-Waist Jean Shorts

Photos courtesy of @rumineely, My Theresa, Revolve

