Hilfiger Denim Rebrands & Drops New Capsule

The favorite denim brand of Millennials, Hilfiger Denim is going through some changes. The American brand owned by PVH Corp announced their rebranding. From now on Hilfiger Denim is known as Tommy Jeans. With the numerous changes of styles, influencers, and fresh new faces, the brand felt the need for change also. Tommy Jeans will celebrate the rebranding starting with their pre-spring 2018 collections. There will be both men’s and women’s designs that will drop sometime in November.

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule jackets

“Denim has always been a staple at the heart of our classic American cool style. Tommy Jeans celebrates the pieces that put our brand on the fashion map and made it cool. Bringing our original denim label back to the forefront recognizes our long history of celebrating pop culture with inspiring and unique denim styles that our consumers love.”- said founder Tommy Hilfiger in his official press release.

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule denim jacket skirt

The brand already gave us a sneak peek of what to expect from their first official line after the rebranding. They will mostly focus on trendy essentials that have a sporty vibe. All the designs are influencer-approved and will bring a lot of fresh vibe in your closet. From the released pictures we know that the label will introduce chic sweaters, jeans, hats, jackets, and skirts. Hilfiger’s signature colors, red, blue and white are still dominant in Tommy Jeans’s apparel.

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule jeans hoodie

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule trench coat jeans sweater

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule puffer jacket jeans sweater

Hilfiger Denim has over 31 stores located in many European countries such as Germany, Denmark, Holland and more. In the United States, Hilfiger’s collections are sold in well-known department stores such as Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and Bloomingdale’s.

Tommy Hilfiger today dropped another heritage capsule as a part of their Tommy Jeans division. The limited-edition collection celebrates the roots of the brand and features 90s-inspired designs. It is already available for purchase, for more information visit Tommy.com. The lookbook will take you on a journey back in time, about two decades ago.

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule red sweatshirt jeans

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule puffer jacket overalls hoodie

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule puffer jacket overalls

In the exclusive line, you will find items that revive the 90s with their pops of color and quality denim. Color-blocking is present once again, done in red, yellow, green and blue. Women’s pieces have that recognizable boyish charm with oversized, baggy silhouettes. You’ll find chic items such as red sweatshirts with the logo, bomber jackets, and hoodies. This limited-edition capsule is a perfect introduction to a whole new world of Hilfiger launches.

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule bomber jacket hoodie jeans tracksuit

Hilfiger Denim Rebrands To Tommy Jeans and Drops New Capsule bomber jacket jeans

Photo Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

