History of the Best of Celebrity Fashion in the Hamptons

The favorite celebrity vacation destination is the Hamptons. This part of Long Island is known for its glamour and A-list guests. Many celebrities own astonishing vacation villas in the Hamptons. Here you will find endless sandy beaches, luxury restaurants, and cafés that socialites enjoy in. Throughout the years the East End of Long Island saw many outfits that are worth remembering.Take a look at the video with the best style moments from the Hamptons.



The beautiful actress Gwyneth Paltrow is a regular guest at the Hamptons. Each year Paltrow attends the Paddle and Party for Pink Charity event. This is a very famous charitable event that benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. It is always held in this affluent part of Long Island and gathers many celebrities. The actress looked stunning in a summer maxi dress back in 2015. The white dress was decorated with cute pink and red bouquets. It featured a sexy, plunging neckline and a high middle slit that revealed a lot of skin. The dress was a creation of the brand byTiMo. Paltrow matched it with Paul Andrew wedges.

The popular never-aging model, Christie Brinkley owns a stunning mansion in the elite Sag Harbor area. Back in the days, Christie was a regular guest at different Hamptons parties and events. She even has several memorable style appearances that are now a part of many best-dressed lists.

In July 1990 Brinkley attended the Scenery-Greenery Celebrity Cocktail Party. This event was held to help the Montauk Village Association. For that occasion, Christie wore a laid-back outfit. She chose a pair of high-waisted jeans that were the trendiest clothing item in the 90s. The model matched them with a light blue oversized shirt. She didn’t miss the chance to add a Western vibe to her outfit. Brinkley added a brown belt and cowboy hat to finish off the look. This outfit is still remembered as one of the most iconic ones from the ’90s.