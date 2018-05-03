H&M Debuts Modest Fashion Line

H&M is joining brands such as American Eagle and Nike with the launch of its first modest fashion line. The retailer hasn’t spoken directly to the modest shopper in the past, but starting from today H&M is becoming more inclusive.

The modest capsule H&M LTD is full of gorgeous spring designs rich in embroidery and prints. The collection is exclusively for spring and there is a second drop coming on May 24. The pieces are designed to cater to those who dress modestly for all occasions. H&M made sure to offer a range that features both casual and formal designs. All of the pieces are on the conservative side but very contemporary and trend-driven. H&M follows the latest trends, so this capsule is no different when it comes to the aesthetic.

The H&M LTD collection includes wide-leg pants, maxi skirts, kaftans, tunic-like blouses and coordinating separates. The silhouettes are flowy and relaxed. The color palette includes multiple gorgeous spring colors, from attention-grabbing coral red and gold-yellow to pale lavender and pink. The materials are mostly lightweight. H&M was driven by the “love of color, embellishment, and self-expression” in the making of the modest line. The brand came up with a variety of floral prints to add a romantic vibe to the pieces. According to H&M, their first modest fashion line radiates “confidence and positive feeling”. Everyone should be able to find something no matter their personal style.

This collection marks the first time H&M is offering a separate modest collection. Back in 2015, the brand invited Mariah Idrissi, a Muslim model who wore hijab in the ads. This move was positively accepted by the modest shoppers which probably encouraged the brand to offer more options. According to H&M, there are some modest options in their regular offerings. However, putting these pieces together in one collection will offer a more convenient shopping experience for those interested in modest dressing.

H&M is currently available in 69 markets and a modest fashion line seems like a natural move for the company. Earlier this year, the retailer came under fire over “racist” advert that featured a black boy wearing “Coolest Monkey in The Jungle” slogan hoodie. In the wake of the hoodie fiasco, H&M hired a diversity manager. This modest capsule is an important step forward towards diversity and inclusivity for the brand.

The H&M LTD collection launches exclusively online. The prices for these chic pieces range from $59.99 to $129 for apparel and from $34.99 to $49.99 for accessories.

Photo Credit: H&M