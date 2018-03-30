Fashion Video

H&M Launches Affordable Bridal Shop

By Updated on

H&M is on a mission to become a one-stop destination for everybody. The affordable retailer just launched a bridal shop with prices that will excite you! See their first bridal and ceremony-ready releases in this video.

