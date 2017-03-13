With a unisex collection on the way, H&M is definitely busy releasing one successful collection after the other. The H&M Loves Coachella 2017 campaign is finally available in stores and on HM.com, already putting us in the most cheerful, festival mood.

Starring The Atomics, Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America, Starling Cheyenne, Daisy Clementine and the Smith siblings, the H&M Loves Coachella 2017 campaign is one of the dreamiest ever, with evoking images that even got accompanied by an official music video that is already one of the social media’s most trending topics. To simply put it in a few words, “H&M Loves Coachella has all the pieces to get the festival spirit, wherever you are in the world,” as synthetically stated by The Atomics.

Alongside the dreamy mood, H&M captured sort of free-spirited “on the road” vibes that are always highly appreciated when it comes to festival-inspired fashions, especially for an overly popular festival like Coachella (which this year takes places in April 15-17 and April 22-25). H&M has always been particularly proud of its collaboration with Coachella, so we are not that surprised the Swedish giant is hitting it big with its Coachella-inspired campaigns year after year.

”H&M has been the first brand to team up with the Coachella festival in order to develop a clothing collection. Success was so rapid and so widespread, we decided to create an even richer offer this season. We love Coachella because we enjoy its democratic spirit and the bonding experience it creates. Coachella is about using fashion to express energy and that’s what we want too”, explained H&M’s designer Ross Lydon in an official press note back in 2016.

As for the H&M Loves Coachella 2017 campaign, things got particularly juicy with the denim pieces and delicately see-through lace patterns. Although one often associates festival garments with big floral prints and ultra flared figures, which are, however, still present in this collection, this H&M Loves Coachella campaign focuses on denim pieces as statement garments, with which one can start building up casual-chic outfits that would also be slightly alternative and definitely more versatile and wearable in the long term.

The denim items could also be considered as quite alternative, as they present more fitted figures with either shredded effects or lace embroideries. Bootcuts and super cropped cuts are instead the styles used for the skinny jeans and short shorts accordingly, which in the campaign got styled with fresh, Nineties-inspired tank tops, slip blouses and boxy tees.

More conventionally Coachella-, festival-inspired figures can also be created with the midi pleated skirts and long see-through dresses, the colors and styles of which are, however, still closer to those of the Nineties-infused fashions.

The H&M Loves Coachella 2017 collection launches on March 23rd in the USA and globally on March 31st. To get more inspiration and information regarding the collection, the festival, and the campaign, you can check the hashtag #HMLovesCoachella on both Instagram and Twitter!

Photos courtesy of H&M