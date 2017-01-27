H&M To Launch a See-Now-Buy-Now Capsule Collection At Fashion Week

Save the date! H&M Studio is coming back with its Scandinavian perspectives on fashion launching a see-now-buy-now capsule collection at Paris Fashion Week, on March 1st.

Although it is not the first time H&M makes its foray into the ready-to-wear fashion weeks, it is its first-ever venture into the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula, with the showcased pieces immediately becoming available on hm.com as soon as the show ends (they will be available for purchase in selected stores starting from March 2nd).

“We’re excited to be able to offer our customers to buy the collection right after the show,” H&M’s creative adviser Ann-Sofie Johansson explained in an official press release. “We hope that the collection will please them as much as it does us and that they’ll be able to combine the pieces to express their own style.”

With the fashion industry undergoing one of its biggest revolutions, it was only a matter of time before the Swedish giant would make such a groundbreaking shift, bringing its even faster approach to fashion into one of the industry’s most important times of the year.

H&M is, in fact, one of those many labels regarded as fast-fashion, for which the equivalent of the couturier side of the industry is the see-now-buy-now formula. By utilizing this formula, thus emphasizing the fact that a fast-fashion company is looking for ways to become even faster (now, that was tricky), H&M is paving the way for a new fashion path, where timing, patience and anticipation are not necessarily the most important things.

As for the anticipation, H&M will actually offer a quick overview of the capsule collection on hm.com a month prior to its Paris Fashion Week runway show, giving us an in-depth look at the actual collection.

“The [women’s] collection looks androgynous with romantic white ruffles and shades as well as functional and sporty pieces with drawstrings and wrinkled nylon,” Johansson exclusively revealed. “So instead of flowing dresses, vivid colors and original prints, you can expect to see dancing collars, romantic ruffles and slip-on shoes.”

Although unexpected, this choice comes as no surprise. After all, as H&M’s head of design and creative director Pernilla Wohlfahrt pointed out, the industry is becoming more and more client-oriented, with both the couturiers and fast-fashion labels finding always-new ways to satisfy the customers’ thirst for fashion.

“Bringing fashion immediately from catwalk to checkout marks a new era for the fashion industry. We’re very much looking forward to testing this exciting new format. We also want to share this moment with our customers, so we’ll be showing the fashion show live on our web site,” she said.

H&M’s see-now-buy-now approach to the Fashion Week will be followed also by other fashion houses, such as Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Opening Ceremony, Topshop and Mansur Gavriel.

Photos courtesy of H&M