H&M’s Spring 2017 Campaign Is Free-Spirited and Bohemian

H&M is often synonymous with free-spirited fashions, especially when it comes to its spring collections. For the H&M spring 2017 collection, now available in stores and online on HM.com, the Swedish giant has released an equally bohemian ad campaign that will definitely put you in the right free-spirited mood all spring long!

Captured by Swedish fashion photographer Mikael Jansson, H&M’s spring 2017 ad campaign sees models Taylor Hill and Frederikke Sofie in a dreamy, outdoor scenario, which perfectly embodies H&M spring 2017 collection’s main leitmotifs, namely boho-chic aesthetics combined with practical and utilitarian detailing.

H&M’s fashions for this spring are, as seen throughout the campaign’s styling choices, meant to be mixed and matched with one another, so that one could look gorgeously chic and cozy whether the plan for the day involves a romantic picnic on the grass or a day out shopping with friends.

As always, H&M’s collection is neither too urban, nor too exclusively outdoor-approved, and we bet there are plenty of items you will want to get your hands on right away! First and foremost, trying not to fall in love with H&M’s great amount of floral and lace embroideries will be basically impossible. From delicate crop-tops to see-through embroidered patterns, H&M’s boho-chic side also includes romantically flared gowns and long, flowing dresses and gowns, the pastel colors of which are probably one of the most delicate things you will see in the lineup.

As for the utilitarian wear, H&M’s spring 2017 ad campaign introduces one of this seasonal must-haves, i.e. the military jacket as the it-item the majority of the most covetable and contrasting outfit proposals are composed of. Throughout the campaign, models of the moment Taylor Hill and Frederikke Sofie both channel combinations of boho dresses and urban-chic ensembles, such as the military jacket or the trench coat worn together, proving that not following the (fashion) rules is always a good idea, especially when it comes to spring and the temperatures make it possible to dare more with fashion.

Other utilitarian, if not even preppy-inspired garments, include the military green sack and capri pants, here worn either with frilled blouses with Nehru collars, or airy shirts adorned with colorful floral patterns.

Imperceptible at first glance, yet no less important, are H&M’s spring 2017 accessory items, which here include flat sandals, delicate, layered necklaces, woven belts and, of course, military-inspired small shoulder bags, with the latter being very likely the first items that will fly off the shelves the soonest.

Photos courtesy of H&M