First Look at H&M’s Spring 2017 Conscious Exclusive Collection

H&M has dabbled in the realms of environmental responsibility, but the H&M spring 2017 Conscious Exclusive collection marks their first full foray into Bionic Yarn. What is Bionic Yarn? Basically Bionic Yarn is the incredibly soft ad usable fabric created out of the recycling of the recovered plastic that washes up on beaches.

It is amazing to think that old grocery bags, plastic bottles and takeout containers can become this uber soft and versatile material, the best of its kind. April 20th will see the full H&M Conscious Exclusive spring 2017 collection available for purchase in stores and online on HM.com, and then you can feel the incredible multifaceted use of this revolutionary fabric.

Their campaign highlight is a gorgeous after-five gown made entirely of Bionic Yarn and worn by Natalia Vodianova. Known for her humanitarian and philanthropic efforts as much as for her modelling, Natalia Vodianova seemed an eloquent choice for the H&M spring 2017 Conscious Exclusive collection. She looks stunning in the full blush colored gown with a pleated skirt full of movement and dreamlike swirling ruffles that adorn the dress from top to bottom.

Though her efforts outside of fashion include the Naked Heart Foundation, which is an organization to help youth in Urban Russia and her work supporting families with a child who has disabilities, she has expressed interest in good and safe environmental practices as well.

Debuting the beauty of this collection and the wonder of Bionic Yarn has a lot of people excited, but no one seems as excited as H&M’s creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson, who told Vogue.com: “You can’t believe the Bionic dress is made from old plastic bottles. It’s a precious piece you can wear and cherish and save in your wardrobe. With the Conscious Exclusive Collections, we always try to find a new fabric or new technique. It’s where we try to push the boundaries of what’s possible with sustainable fabrics and show how beautiful the garments can be.”

Johansson further explains the future and the inclusion of Bionic Yarn and its effects by saying: “I think there’s the potential for using more Bionic Yarn in future collections. The Conscious Collections are a great example of how we can try out new, innovative materials and later on we can scale them in our normal collections. For instance, we started using Tencel in a Conscious Collection years ago, and now we’re one of the biggest users of Tencel in the world.”

H&M is making strides in not only their fabric choices but also their manufacturing methods. It is amazing to see a company, especially one with the reach and recognition of H&M to take on environmental responsibility and cautiousness. The example they are setting is one we should all be grateful to follow or participate in, as it is a far cry from the old options of sustainable fabrics.

Photos courtesy of H&M