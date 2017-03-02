H&M Studio Spring/Summer 2017 See-Now-Buy-Now Collection Drops!

H&M Studio used bubblegum pink to break up its mostly neutral spring/summer 2017 see-now-buy-now collection that is already available for purchase on HM.com. And for the first time in the brand’s history, menswear walked as part of the collection.

The brand’s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, created a lineup of casual sportswear with all of the basics we could want to stockpile in our closets. Neutral shades are always a winning choice for ready-to-wear, since they have the best chances of being versatile. It’s easier to pair a neutral-colored garment with more colors and different accessories.

But the bubblegum pink looks amped up the volume, and would certainly make fun additions for spring and summer. The pink came in short bursts, but their presence was commanding. One moment we were looking at neutral tones and then a few looks popped out entirely in the bubblegum shade.

The Victorian Era was another common stop for the athleisure line. With this, there was always an easy balance, where there were just hints of the theme that popped up. They were noticeable, but by no means were garish.

Gigi wore a top with a strong Victorian silhouette. The collar, frills, and oversized structure were dead giveaways, but it was subtle enough to pass as standard streetwear – it’s all about what you pair it with!

A look with a similar style walked in a sheer mesh. The silhouette was still there, but it was stripped away. It was worn under a nylon top styled to look like crinkled paper leather, and was romantic, edgy and chic all in one look.

Johansson sent down a couple of looks with “love.” A flowing midi skirt was super cute, and was a new twist on a standard silhouette. The other was a totally sheer top and skirt, layered under an oversized trench coat.

Other looks of the H&M Studio spring/summer 2017 collection became more formal, but still remained casual in nature, especially with the way they were styled on the runway. A stark white dress with a black band tying at the collar was a lovely sight down the runway, and could make for a good garment at events of varying degrees of formality.

H&M made it easy to return to its spring/summer 2017 show and experience the see-now-buy-now setup. On its website, you can find an interactive video of the runway show. If you see a look you like, click a button on the side; the video will pause and all the garments on the model will pop up for you to shop.

The brand sent this lineup down the runway without looking to make a profit, even. The event featured a performance by The Weeknd and had a significant cast list – Gigi and Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow and Adwoa Aboah, among others. Yet, according to Johansson in an interview with Vogue, it wasn’t all about the money.

“The value is of course that it is building the brand,” she said. “And we can focus on our design team, to show what we can do within the house and that we have so many clever people. And it is a fun course.”

